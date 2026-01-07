বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Taskaree Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Turns An Honest Officer, Fights Global Smuggling Empire | Web-series News ‘ICC does not understand the situation’: Bangladesh escalate T20 World Cup row amid Mustafizur Rahman fallout | Cricket News Nimrat Kaur Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Prays For ‘Peace’ | Bollywood News ৫ বছর গুম থাকলে সম্পত্তি বণ্টনের আদেশ দিতে পারবেন ট্রাইব্যুনাল – Corporate Sangbad Scenes of frenzy: Virat Kohli gets mobbed on arrival in Vadodara – Watch | Cricket News দুর্নীতি দমনে শুধু প্রতিশ্রুতি নয়, কার্যকর বাস্তবায়ন চান নাগরিকরা Her Father Delivered 17 Consecutive Hit Films, She Left Bollywood For Life In UK Not Shubman Gill! Australian great picks this India player as next Test superstar | Cricket News যৌন নিপীড়নের দায়ে অভিযুক্ত রাবি অধ্যাপককে বরখাস্ত থান্ডার যুদ্ধবিমান কিনতে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের আলোচনা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Scenes of frenzy: Virat Kohli gets mobbed on arrival in Vadodara – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Scenes of frenzy: Virat Kohli gets mobbed on arrival in Vadodara – Watch | Cricket News


Virat Kohli upon his arrival at Vadodara Airport (PTI)

Virat Kohli’s stature in Indian cricket remains unmatched, and every appearance by the former captain continues to draw extraordinary attention. That was evident once again when Kohli arrived in Vadodara ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11. Having shifted his base to London, Kohli is now a rare sight in India, making every public appearance an event fans eagerly wait for. As soon as Kohli emerged from the airport, he was met by a massive crowd of supporters desperate to catch a glimpse of their hero. What began as excitement quickly turned into scenes of frenzy, with chants of Kohli’s name ringing out across the terminal. Fans raised their phones, trying to capture even a fleeting moment, while security personnel moved in to manage the swelling crowd. The situation became so intense that Kohli struggled to make his way to the team vehicle. For a brief moment, the star batter appeared visibly frustrated as the sheer number of fans blocked his path, forcing security to tighten their cordon to ensure his safe exit. The overwhelming reception comes at a time when Kohli is enjoying an outstanding run in ODIs. After a difficult start to the Australia series, where he registered back-to-back ducks, Kohli rediscovered his rhythm with a composed fifty in the Sydney ODI. He carried that momentum into the South Africa series, scoring successive centuries before signing off with another fifty. His consistency earned him the Player of the Series award. Kohli finished the South Africa series with 302 runs and now heads into the New Zealand challenge brimming with confidence.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘ICC does not understand the situation’: Bangladesh escalate T20 World Cup row amid Mustafizur Rahman fallout | Cricket News

‘ICC does not understand the situation’: Bangladesh escalate T20 World Cup row amid Mustafizur Rahman fallout | Cricket News

Not Shubman Gill! Australian great picks this India player as next Test superstar | Cricket News

Not Shubman Gill! Australian great picks this India player as next Test superstar | Cricket News

On This Day, 7 Years Ago: Virat Kohli’s India scripted history as the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia | Cricket News

On This Day, 7 Years Ago: Virat Kohli’s India scripted history as the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok set to marry — date finalised, say reports | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok set to marry — date finalised, say reports | Cricket News

‘Hopeful he’ll be fit’: Salman Agha updates on Shaheen Afridi’s race against time before T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘Hopeful he’ll be fit’: Salman Agha updates on Shaheen Afridi’s race against time before T20 World Cup | Cricket News

‘What is the fault of that poor player?’: Omar Abdullah questions Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

‘What is the fault of that poor player?’: Omar Abdullah questions Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST