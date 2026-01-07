Scenes of frenzy: Virat Kohli gets mobbed on arrival in Vadodara – Watch | Cricket News

Virat Kohli upon his arrival at Vadodara Airport (PTI)

Virat Kohli’s stature in Indian cricket remains unmatched, and every appearance by the former captain continues to draw extraordinary attention. That was evident once again when Kohli arrived in Vadodara ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11. Having shifted his base to London, Kohli is now a rare sight in India, making every public appearance an event fans eagerly wait for. As soon as Kohli emerged from the airport, he was met by a massive crowd of supporters desperate to catch a glimpse of their hero. What began as excitement quickly turned into scenes of frenzy, with chants of Kohli’s name ringing out across the terminal. Fans raised their phones, trying to capture even a fleeting moment, while security personnel moved in to manage the swelling crowd. The situation became so intense that Kohli struggled to make his way to the team vehicle. For a brief moment, the star batter appeared visibly frustrated as the sheer number of fans blocked his path, forcing security to tighten their cordon to ensure his safe exit. The overwhelming reception comes at a time when Kohli is enjoying an outstanding run in ODIs. After a difficult start to the Australia series, where he registered back-to-back ducks, Kohli rediscovered his rhythm with a composed fifty in the Sydney ODI. He carried that momentum into the South Africa series, scoring successive centuries before signing off with another fifty. His consistency earned him the Player of the Series award. Kohli finished the South Africa series with 302 runs and now heads into the New Zealand challenge brimming with confidence.