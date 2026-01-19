সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:০২ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup? Fresh updates emerge amid alternative venue talks | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup? Fresh updates emerge amid alternative venue talks | Cricket News


Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: There have been no talks between the ICC and Scotland about replacing Bangladesh at next month’s men’s T20 World Cup, according to a report from BBC. The report suggests that the position is clear for now. But Scottish players are ready if a call ever comes.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh have told the ICC they will not travel to India for the tournament. They have raised concerns over political tensions between the two countries and asked for their matches to be moved to another venue.Scotland are currently the highest-ranked team not playing in the T20 World Cup. This puts them in line as a possible replacement if Bangladesh pull out. However, a report from BBC suggests that the ICC has not contacted Cricket Scotland yet.Scottish officials are also not planning to approach the ICC. They say this is out of respect for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.Scotland missed out on qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup after finishing fourth in last summer’s Europe Qualifier. The Netherlands and Italy took the two available spots. Scotland are ranked 14th in ICC T20 rankings. With players back in training, they are preparing for a one-day tri-series against Namibia and Oman in March.Reports suggest a final decision on Bangladesh’s participation could come soon. The ICC has not clarified how it would choose a replacement if a team withdraws. In 2009, Zimbabwe pulled out of the T20 World Cup, and Scotland replaced them. That system no longer applies clearly due to regional qualification.The BCB has already denied reports of a January 21 deadline from ICC. Director Amzad Hossain explained what happened in talks with the ICC.“Last Saturday, January 17, an ICC representative came. A meeting was held with a delegation from our Cricket Board. There, we clearly conveyed our position regarding the World Cup participation and informed them that we are unable to play at the specified venue, and we requested an alternative venue. A detailed discussion took place with their representative. At that time, they told us that they would inform the ICC about these matters and later communicate the decision to us. However, they did not mention any specific date or timeline for when they would inform us—only that they would let us know the next date. Thank you,” he said.



