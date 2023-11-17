শুক্রবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shiv Sena Factions at Thackeray Memorial, Shinde Slams ‘Attempt to Disrupt Peace’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
eknath shinde 2023 11 7d2ca84705e7a880b7000b22b30fe1af


Blaming the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Eknath Shinde said he always pays homage at Thackeray memorial a day earlier to ensure there is no law and order problem. (PTI)

The eve of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s 11th death anniversary saw both factions of the Shiv Sena clash with each other at his memorial in Dadar’s Shivaji Park ground on Thursday.

The skirmishes began when Shiv Sena UBT party workers started protesting and raising slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who had come to pay tributes at the Thackeray memorial. Soon, party workers from both sides came face-to-face, and slogans were exchanged, which then turned into a scuffle at the site.

While workers of the Shiv Sena shouted that the party belongs to them, Uddhav Thackeray supporters raised slogans of “traitors go back”.

Sheetal Mhatre, leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), said: “When Eknath Shinde was paying tribute at the memorial, Shiv Sena UBT party workers created chaos which later turned into a scuffle. Today, we all, along with the CM, had come to pay tribute but they heckled our women party workers. We had no intention of creating any law and order issue on the day of Balasaheb’s death anniversary.”

Another leader of the Shinde faction, Kiran Pawaskar, said: “The way Shiv Sena UBT workers have vandalised the poles at the memorial shows how much respect they have in their mind for Balasaheb.”

Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai and former cabinet minister Anil Parab were seen controlling their party workers at the memorial. The duo was also seen pacifying the angry party workers who were raising slogans against the Shinde Faction.

Speaking to the media, Desai said: “Every year, we come here on November 17 to pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray. We have observed this day very peacefully and we will also observe it on Friday. Those who just want to do drama won’t be allowed to do so. We request police to vacate the place as these people entered a memorial and were loitering around after paying tributes.”

As the factions clashed, police had to intervene to maintain peace and they requested that the Shinde faction cooperate with them to maintain the law and order situation.

Eknath Shinde, while speaking to the media, said: “Maintaining law and order is everyone’s responsibility. I pay homage at Thackeray memorial a day earlier to ensure there is no law and order problem. I condemn the attempt to disrupt peace. After I left, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Anil Parab came with supporters and shouted slogans against me. An unnecessary attempt was made to disrupt peace.”

mayu mugshot
Mayuresh Ganapatye

Mayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issues, as well as human interests stories.



