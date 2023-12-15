Sealed with A Kiss? Reaction to Derek O’Brien’s Rajya Sabha Suspension Suggests Oppn Unity Isn’t Lip Service

It’s a kiss that could seal the alliance and its bonhomie. Moments after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and his behaviour was referred to the privilege committee, all of the opposition came together. Congress leader KC Venugopal hugged and kissed him and said the entire opposition would be one.

Soon after, more Lok Sabha members were suspended, and sources say the opposition expects similar action on Friday. This, they feel, will bolster opposition unity and buoy them to take on the government even more.

Sources say it was decided at the meeting that there will be no more soft approach and they will aggressively take on the government and hammer the point that the home minister cannot shirk a response to the demand for his statement on the Parliament security breach.

This combined opposition onslaught on the government comes just ahead of the INDIA front meeting on December 19. At the meeting, the tricky issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken up. But the apprehension and reticence of the Congress over seats could be diluted, thanks to this bonhomie, said sources.

The Congress and TMC have not always been the best of friends. But of late, politicians of both sides have been stirred into coming to a meeting point. After TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Parliament, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury aggressively defended her, despite his known acrimony towards Mamata Banerjee. And now with the Congress firmly backing Derek, both sides hope that the “blow hot, blow cold” ties can be tempered.

Over the next few days, the opposition is in the mood to goad the government and even invite suspension. This, for them, would be a tool to accuse the government of “compromising national security over its ego and stubbornness”.

The unity, which seemed compromised after the recent state poll results, is back.