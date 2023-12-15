শুক্রবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Sealed with A Kiss? Reaction to Derek O’Brien’s Rajya Sabha Suspension Suggests Oppn Unity Isn’t Lip Service

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ১২:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
trinamool congress mp derek obrien kissed by congress leader kc venugopal 2023 12 601c11a9e6b5c51c229676fc11e482ef


Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and Congress leader KC Venugopal. Pic/News18

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien and Congress leader KC Venugopal. Pic/News18

Over the next few days, the opposition is in the mood to goad the government and even invite suspension. This, for them, would be a tool to accuse the government of ‘compromising national security over its ego and stubbornness’

It’s a kiss that could seal the alliance and its bonhomie. Moments after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and his behaviour was referred to the privilege committee, all of the opposition came together. Congress leader KC Venugopal hugged and kissed him and said the entire opposition would be one.

Soon after, more Lok Sabha members were suspended, and sources say the opposition expects similar action on Friday. This, they feel, will bolster opposition unity and buoy them to take on the government even more.

Sources say it was decided at the meeting that there will be no more soft approach and they will aggressively take on the government and hammer the point that the home minister cannot shirk a response to the demand for his statement on the Parliament security breach.

This combined opposition onslaught on the government comes just ahead of the INDIA front meeting on December 19. At the meeting, the tricky issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken up. But the apprehension and reticence of the Congress over seats could be diluted, thanks to this bonhomie, said sources.

The Congress and TMC have not always been the best of friends. But of late, politicians of both sides have been stirred into coming to a meeting point. After TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Parliament, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury aggressively defended her, despite his known acrimony towards Mamata Banerjee. And now with the Congress firmly backing Derek, both sides hope that the “blow hot, blow cold” ties can be tempered.

Over the next few days, the opposition is in the mood to goad the government and even invite suspension. This, for them, would be a tool to accuse the government of “compromising national security over its ego and stubbornness”.

The unity, which seemed compromised after the recent state poll results, is back.

Pallavi Ghosh

Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II, and has now included the FRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Gold 800x420
দুবাই ফেরত যাত্রীর কাছে কোটি টাকার সোনা
বাংলাদেশ
1702604472 photo
‘It is not that serious’: Suryakumar says after hurting his ankle
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2023 06 06t154326.224 168604641016x9
Shreyas Talpade Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Meetig of Telecom Secretary And China Ambassador 13 12 2023 800x420
টেলিযোগাযোগ সচিবের সঙ্গে চীনের রাষ্ট্রদূতের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
20210915 164241

[১] দুবাইয়ে ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর থেকে আইপিএল শুরু

 1673176075 photo

Pat Cummins defends Ashton Agar as spin option for India Test series | Cricket News

 1635297454 photo

Buttler glad of Stokes ‘massive boost’ heading into Ashes | Cricket News

 1678026637 photo

PSL 2023 Live: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

 wm ahcg

মৃত্যু মানেই কি জীবন পরিভ্রমণের অনুভূতি?

 shah rukh khan backstreet boys 168309338416x9

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Fan,’ Who Angered Him Over Selfie at Airport, Chases Backstreet Boys for Photos

 wm Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhur 800x416

কূটনীতিকদের নিরাপত্তা প্রশ্নবিদ্ধ হয়ে যাচ্ছে: খসরু

 Jhenidah Photo 2nd file 23 10 21

ঝিনাইদহে পুলিশের সম্প্রীতি সমাবেশ ও মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 kiara advani and sidharth malhotra 168788282916x9

Kiara Advani’s Latest Hot Photos Leave Husband Sidharth Malhotra Gasping For Breath

 1632069182 photo

rohit: IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma rested due to knee niggle | Cricket News