‘Serious violation’: Pakistan hockey team manager caught smoking on aircraft, barred from flight | Hockey News

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian Anjum Saeed has landed in controversy following an incident during the national team’s return journey from the FIH Pro League in Argentina, after he was reportedly caught smoking on an aircraft while it was refuelling at Rio de Janeiro airport. Saeed, who was part of the senior Pakistan team’s support staff as manager for the Pro League tour, was travelling back with the squad when the incident occurred during a stopover in Brazil. According to reports, he was found smoking on board while the aircraft was on the ground for refuelling in Rio, a serious safety violation. As a result, Saeed and one Pakistan player were not permitted to reboard the flight, which was scheduled to continue on to Dubai. The former defender and midfielder later returned to Pakistan separately and has since claimed that his absence from the team’s return was due to personal work in Dubai. However, officials have disputed this explanation and confirmed that the issue has drawn the attention of the Pakistan Sports Board. A senior PSB official said the board had formally asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter, stressing that the episode reflected poorly on Pakistan sport. The official added that while the board had already gathered preliminary information of its own, it wanted the federation to take responsibility and determine what action was required given the seriousness of the incident. According to the official, the situation escalated when Saeed and another player allegedly reacted angrily after he was confronted by airline staff for smoking during the refuelling stop. The matter was then reported to the authorities, leading to both individuals being offloaded from the flight. Saeed is a well-known figure in Pakistan hockey, having featured in the 1992 Olympic Games, including the semi-final, and being part of the squad that won both the World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994. The controversy has further overshadowed Pakistan’s campaign in the FIH Pro League, where the team struggled during their first-ever appearance in the elite competition.