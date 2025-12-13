Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam meet Lionel Messi as fans erupt in cheers – WATCH | Football News

Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam greet Lionel Messi (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Football icon Lionel Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, on Saturday as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025. The event was attended by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez, drawing massive crowds of fans to the area.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The ceremony marked a special moment for football fans in Kolkata, blending sport and entertainment as global icons came together. A video of the unveiling, showing the interaction between Messi, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, was later shared by PTI on X.

The towering iron statue, which depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, has been installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, South Dum Dum, as a tribute to the Argentine legend.Watch the video hereShah Rukh Khan arrived at the venue with his youngest son AbRam Khan, with both posing for photographs alongside Messi. The actor was seen wearing a grey hoodie, muted-coloured pants and a black cap, while carrying a backpack. AbRam was dressed in a black tracksuit.West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose said, “Lionel Messi and his team are happy with the statue installed in Lake Town.”