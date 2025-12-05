‘Shah Rukh said it’s time’: Inside the emotional moment KKR let Andre Russell go and created the new ‘Power Coach’ role | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan & Andre Russell (ANI)

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has opened up on the dramatic behind-the-scenes process that led to Andre Russell being released from the squad and immediately offered a brand-new role as the franchise’s “Power Coach” for IPL 2026 — an idea he says was born in an instant and finalised after discussions with team owner Shah Rukh Khan. Russell, who retired from the IPL on 30 November, will now join KKR’s support staff even as he continues featuring in T20 leagues around the globe. During his illustrious IPL run, the Jamaican powerhouse played 140 matches, smashed 2,651 runs with 12 fifties, collected 123 wickets, and won two MVP awards (2015, 2019). He was a key part of KKR’s title wins in 2014 and 2024.

Why KKR released Russell

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Mysore revealed that the decision was not purely cricketing but heavily influenced by the auction rules. Though Russell’s contract value was ₹12 crore, retaining him would have cost KKR a purse deduction of ₹18 crore, since he was the franchise’s “Player 1” ahead of the previous season. Releasing him immediately added that full amount back to the purse for the upcoming mini-auction. Mysore admitted that the choice was emotionally tough, calling it “strange” for both sides as Russell had never been sent back to the auction pool before. The all-rounder, he said, was hit with the realisation only days later, even confessing to “sleepless nights” after the initial discussion. The CEO also noted that Russell, who will be 38 when IPL 2026 begins, had privately started thinking about life after playing professional cricket. When Mysore shared this with SRK, the KKR owner encouraged the idea of retirement, saying it might be the right time for Russell to transition.

A long, emotional relationship

Mysore revealed the depth of their bond, joking that over 11 years he had probably spoken to Russell “more than to my own wife.” The franchise backed him through his highs and lows — including a year-long anti-doping suspension in 2017, during which KKR even sent support staff to help him train and stay mentally strong. Despite age and injuries slowing him in recent seasons, Mysore praised Russell’s unmatched athleticism and recalled moments of sheer power, including sixes that crashed into the sight screen.

How the ‘Power Coach’ role was born

Mysore said the idea emerged spontaneously while discussing Russell’s next chapter. They settled on a role that mirrors the traits that made him one of the IPL’s most feared cricketers — finishing games, bowling as an enforcer, and fielding with raw explosiveness. “What you gave us was power,” Mysore told Russell — therefore, “Power Coach” felt like the perfect title. Russell instantly loved it, revealing that the role gave him a sense of purpose and excitement. His new job will also involve mentoring players who take up similar responsibilities in the side, sharing insights into his mindset — including how he calculated six-hitting possibilities when walking into tense chases. Mysore believes the transition suits both the franchise and Russell, concluding that the former star is now “completely at peace” with his decision and ready to give back in a new avatar.