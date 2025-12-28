Shaheen Afridi smashed for 19 in an over, limps off injured as BBL nightmare continues | Cricket News

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Shaheen Afridi’s difficult stint with Brisbane Heat showed no sign of easing on Saturday night, as another expensive spell and an untimely injury deepened concerns around the Pakistan fast bowler’s form and fitness in the Big Bash League. Facing Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, Afridi endured a bruising 12th over in which Australian-born Italian batter Harry Manenti took him apart, conceding 19 runs in a single burst. The night worsened later when Afridi picked up a knee injury while fielding, forcing him to limp off and take no further part in the contest, a worrying sight for Pakistan with the T20 World Cup now only six weeks away.

Afridi was unable to complete his full allocation of overs and finished with figures of 3 overs for 26 runs without a wicket. Those numbers, however, masked a promising start. He was sharp and disciplined with the new ball, giving away just seven runs across his first two overs and briefly hinting at a turnaround. The momentum shifted when he returned in the middle overs. Matthew Short set the tone by pulling a short delivery through backward square leg for four before nudging singles to keep the strike moving. Manenti then seized control, launching three successive boundaries as Afridi struggled to regain his rhythm, the over unraveling rapidly. The injury incident followed shortly after. During the 14th over of the Strikers’ chase, Jamie Overton drove a yorker-length ball from Xavier Bartlett straight back past the bowler. Afridi, positioned at mid-on, chased hard but appeared to twist or jar his knee while running. He was clearly uncomfortable, completed the over, then limped from the field and did not return. With Pakistan still searching for their first ICC trophy since the 2017 Champions Trophy, Afridi remains central to their T20 plans, making any injury a major concern. Team management and fans alike will be hoping the setback proves minor. The broader picture has been equally troubling. Afridi’s BBL campaign has yielded just two wickets from four matches, with an average of 76.50 and an economy rate of 11.19. Earlier in the tournament, during his debut outing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong on December 15, he was even removed from the attack for bowling dangerously. In the match itself, Brisbane Heat defended a competitive total of 179 after being sent in to bat. Max Bryant provided the impetus with a blistering 63 off 32 balls. Adelaide’s chase was anchored by skipper Matthew Short, who scored 63 from 39 deliveries, while Jerrssais Wadia threatened late with a rapid 34 off 16. In the end, Heat held their nerve, bowling the Strikers out for 172 with one ball to spare to seal a narrow win.