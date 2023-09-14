Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: EC Determines Two Factions in NCP, to Decide Which One is Real on Oct 6

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has determined two factions in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The poll panel will determine on October 6 as to who is the real party and the substantial question of law relating to the same.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a split earlier this year with Ajit Pawar, claiming the support of over 40 MLAs and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.