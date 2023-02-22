Shiv Sena national executive gives all decision-making powers to ‘chief leader’ Shinde

Following the Election Commission’s decision to give the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, a national executive meeting of the party was called on Tuesday to decide the future course of action.

This was the first national executive meet that happened without a single Thackeray family member.

The national executive of Shiv Sena announced Eknath Shinde as the “chief leader” and also gave all rights to take decisions related to the party to him.

When Shinde broke away along with 40 MLAs and 13 MPs, he was unanimously elected “chief leader” of the faction.

The Shinde faction had removed the designation of “party chief”, which it believes belongs to Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The national executive was attended by the Eknath Shinde camp’s top leaders.

After electing Shinde “chief leader” and giving him all the rights, the national executive passed a few resolutions unanimously, including proposals like a demand for the Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar, Marathi language to get status of elite language, son of soils should be given 80 per cent jobs in the state, renaming the Churchgate railway station in memory of Chintaman Rao Deshmukh, providing coaching to Marathi students for MPSC and UPSC exams, etc.

The final proposal passed generated much interest: there will be a three-member committee to take action against people working against the party. Senior minister Dada Bhuse will be the chairman of the committee. This means, observers say, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will try to corner the MPs and MLAs with Uddhav Thackeray.

It was expected that the national executive would take some more important decisions related to party funds and changing the signatory authority. Till now Uddhav loyalists are the signatory authority in the Parliament’s party office and in the state assembly’s party office. On Tuesday, the Parliament secretariat had issued a letter to Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha, and allotted room no. 128 as the Shiv Sena parliamentary party office.

While speaking to the media after the national executive meeting, minister Uday Samant said, “The national executive has passed some resolutions and has also given the right to Eknath Shinde to take final decisions related to party matters…Shinde while addressing the national executive has asked all his party leaders to follow the EC orders and make sure no violation should happen. He also made it clear that apart from the teachings of Balasaheb, nothing else is more valuable, not even money or property. He has also instructed us to take the true legacy of Balasaheb ahead while working for the party.”

The national executive also appointed Konkan region MLA Siddhesh Kadam as party secretary.

