খেলাধুলা

Shocking! Not RCB, CSK or MI… this IPL team becomes world’s most-searched on Google | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shocking! Not RCB, CSK or MI… this IPL team becomes world’s most-searched on Google | Cricket News


Punjab Kings have earned a major global recognition, securing the fourth spot in Google’s list of the Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams of 2025. The franchise is the highest-ranked IPL side on the chart, a marker of its expanding international reach and powerful digital presence. The ranking highlights how strongly fans have connected with the team’s players, performances, and brand identity over the past year. This surge in visibility also follows PBKS’ impressive run to the IPL 2025 final under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. It was their first appearance in the summit clash since 2014, although they narrowly missed the title, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs.

Punjab Kings IPL news, retentions, updates: Bad news for Preity Zinta and PBKS fans

Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer of Punjab Kings, said the global ranking reflects the cultural and emotional space the team has built with its supporters. He noted that the franchise has always aimed to win on the field, but what truly stands out is how deeply fans relate to the stories and the identity the team puts forward. Arora added that being among the world’s most-searched teams is a humbling achievement. According to him, the list shows that people aren’t just watching PBKS but are actively engaged and emotionally invested. He emphasised that the franchise will continue to create memorable moments and experiences that draw fans even closer, both on and off the pitch. Google’s Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams of 2025:

  1. Paris Saint-Germain
  2. S.L. Benfica
  3. Toronto Blue Jays
  4. Punjab Kings
  5. Delhi Capitals

Google notes that total search volume over a fixed period forms the base criteria, but sustained interest and global search distribution also influence rankings. A single spike in searches does not significantly alter the list, whereas consistent engagement across multiple regions plays a bigger role.





