সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Look them in the eye and fight’: Ben Stokes delivers brutal message before crucial Ashes Test | Cricket News Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa Film To Stream On THIS Platform | Web-series News The Ultimate Christmas Rom-Com Watchlist On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video | Hollywood News Shocking! Shaheen Afridi’s nightmare BBL debut: Sent off for dangerous bowling – Watch | Cricket News প্রতিকূল আবহাওয়ায় ভারতে শতাধিক ফ্লাইট বাতিল With Impeccable Performance On Mohe Panghat Pe, Rekha Brings Madhubala To Stage | Bollywood News ‘If he does not perform…’: R Ashwin issues blunt review as Shubman Gill struggles in T20Is | Cricket News বিডি ল্যাম্পসের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad প্রো-ভিসির ‘বিতর্কিত’ বক্তব্যে চবি প্রশাসনিক ভবনে তালা শেখ হাসিনা-কামালের আমৃত্যু কারাদণ্ড বাড়িয়ে মৃত্যুদণ্ড চেয়ে আপিল – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shocking! Shaheen Afridi’s nightmare BBL debut: Sent off for dangerous bowling – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Shocking! Shaheen Afridi’s nightmare BBL debut: Sent off for dangerous bowling – Watch | Cricket News


Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Shaheen Shah Afridi had a challenging introduction to the Big Bash League on Tuesday, as his debut for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Renegades at Simonds Stadium turned into a testing evening. The trouble began in the 18th over of the first innings, when Afridi delivered two dangerous waist-high full tosses, one to Tim Seifert and the other to Ollie Peake. The umpires immediately called the deliveries dangerous, forcing Afridi off the field while Heat captain Nathan McSweeney had to finish the over. Afridi walked off with a wry smile, his first spell ending prematurely with figures of 0 for 43 from 2.4 overs. The over proved costly, conceding 15 runs and including three no-balls, on top of two wides earlier in his spell.

Shivam Mavi opens up on IPL snubs, lonely domestic grind, confidence before auction

Afridi had arrived in the BBL with considerable anticipation, joining fellow Pakistan international Mohammad Rizwan, who debuted for the Renegades. The left-armer began with promise, bowling three consecutive dot balls in his second over, but struggled to maintain rhythm thereafter. When he returned in the 13th over during the Renegades’ Power Surge, he conceded 19 runs, and his final over further added to his woes, ending his night with an economy rate of 16.10. Melbourne Renegades exploited Brisbane’s bowling lapses to post a commanding 212 for 5. Tim Seifert led the charge with an authoritative 102 off 56 balls, while Ollie Peake provided late momentum, scoring 57 off 29 deliveries. Rizwan, however, failed to make a mark, managing just four runs from ten balls before falling to left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley. Despite the rough start, Afridi’s debut highlighted the challenging nature of the BBL, where even world-class international talent can be tested ruthlessly in unfamiliar conditions.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Look them in the eye and fight’: Ben Stokes delivers brutal message before crucial Ashes Test | Cricket News

‘Look them in the eye and fight’: Ben Stokes delivers brutal message before crucial Ashes Test | Cricket News

‘If he does not perform…’: R Ashwin issues blunt review as Shubman Gill struggles in T20Is | Cricket News

‘If he does not perform…’: R Ashwin issues blunt review as Shubman Gill struggles in T20Is | Cricket News

IPL Auction 2026: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse and slots

IPL Auction 2026: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse and slots

Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit chaos: Police chief blames ‘mismanagement’ for crowd fury at Salt Lake stadium | Football News

Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit chaos: Police chief blames ‘mismanagement’ for crowd fury at Salt Lake stadium | Football News

‘We will ‘trap’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi’: Malaysia captain issues bold warning ahead of U-19 Asia Cup clash with India | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

‘We will ‘trap’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi’: Malaysia captain issues bold warning ahead of U-19 Asia Cup clash with India | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

IPL Auction 2026: Will teams be allowed to use Right To Match cards? | Cricket News

IPL Auction 2026: Will teams be allowed to use Right To Match cards? | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST