Shocking! Switzerland women’s team humiliated 7-1 by teenage boys ahead of UEFA Euro 2025 | Football News

Alisha Lehmann and Switzerland lost 7-1 ahead of the UEFA Euro 2025 (Image via X/@Rangers_Spares_ & FootballTalkHQ)

In a surprising turn of events ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, host nation Switzerland suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Luzern’s Under-15 boys team in a behind-closed-doors friendly. The match, which was played in three 30-minute thirds, was meant to be confidential but was leaked via social media by chance. According to Swiss outlet Blick, a Luzern youth player shared clips from the match on TikTok, exposing the near unbelievable scoreline. The footage, which featured Juventus forward Alisha Lehmann and fellow international Alayah Pilgrim, reportedly garnered over 70,000 views before it was deleted. Lehmann is one of the most popular figures in women’s football, boasting close to 17 million followers on Instagram. This is not the first time the Swiss women’s team has faced youth opposition during their Euro preparations. At their training camp, they previously lost 2-1 to FC Solothurn’s U-15 side but managed to edge past FC Biel’s U-15s with a 2-1 win. While the result may seem shocking to many, the Swiss Football Association has downplayed the result. Spokesperson Sven Micosse clarified the purpose of these matches, saying, “It’s not uncommon in women’s football to compete against junior teams. The goal is to bring a certain competitive element. The focus during this phase of preparation is on the physical aspect. Regardless of the result, these training matches are very similar to our international matches in terms of intensity and mileage. ”

Switzerland, who automatically qualified for Euro 2025 as hosts, will next face Czechia in a formal friendly on Thursday before kicking off their tournament campaign against Norway on July 2.