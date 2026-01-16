শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
খালেদা জিয়া ছিলেন দেশ ও মানুষের নেত্রী: শোকসভায় বক্তারা জামালপুরে ইয়ুথ ফর বাংলাদেশের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ খালেদা জিয়া মানুষ ও দেশের নেত্রী হয়ে উঠেছিলেন: নূরুল কবীর
খেলাধুলা

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India T20I squad as Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma miss series | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India T20I squad as Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma miss series | Cricket News


Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand due to a side strain. Sundar experienced acute discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January. Following scans and an in-person consultation with a medical expert, he has been advised to rest for a few days and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further assessment and rehabilitation. To fill the vacancy, the Men’s Selection Committee has named leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as Sundar’s replacement in the T20I squad. Bishnoi has played 42 T20Is, taking 61 wickets with best figures of 4/13. He has maintained a strike rate of 15.8 and an economy of 7.35. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer has been added to the squad for the first three T20Is in place of Tilak Varma, who is recovering from an abdominal injury.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Shreyas Iyer has played 51 T20Is, batting in 47 innings and scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.67. He has a strike rate of 136.13, with a highest score of 90 and eight half-centuries to his name. Iyer played 17 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, scoring 604 runs at an average of 50.33 with a strike rate of 175.07. He hit six half-centuries and led the team to their first IPL final since 2014. India’s updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi



‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/7 in 20.0 Overs | GG vs RCB, WPL Live Score: RCB set for final overs push after top-order collapse

India gets its 92nd GM: No coach, single father’s grind, and a dream to beat Gukesh — the making of Aaryan Varshney | Chess News

After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings – Watch | Cricket News

David Warner goes past Virat Kohli to move to number three in elite T20 list | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
