বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sarah Paulson Earns Walk Of Fame Star, Reflects On Her Dreams, Struggles & Love For Julia Roberts ‘Women’s hockey at breaking point’: Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress to LA 2028 | Hockey News Aamir Khan Productions Announces Vir Das’ Directorial Happy Patel, Drops Promo Video | Bollywood News Shubman Gill all set to play T20Is vs South Africa | Cricket News অস্থিমজ্জা প্রতিস্থাপনের অনুমতি পেল আজগর আলী হাসপাতাল Kunal Kemmu Leads Netflix’s Single Papa, Blending Comedy And Chaos In A Heartfelt Parenting Story Heavily-trolled Harshit Rana knows his only currency is consistent performance | Cricket News বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad কুয়েটে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা ১৫ জানুয়ারি Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shubman Gill all set to play T20Is vs South Africa | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Shubman Gill all set to play T20Is vs South Africa | Cricket News


BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 08: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma of India leave the field due to a severe weather warning during game five of the T20 International series between Australia and India at The Gabba on November 08, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

India Test and ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill, who has been out of action for the last few weeks due to a neck injury, is all set to return for the T20I series vs South Africa, starting December 9. Gill, as first reported by TimesofIndia.com, reached the BCCI Centre of Excellence on December 1 and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the facility in Bengaluru since then. It has been reliably learnt that Gill has already had a couple of batting sessions and his workload will be gradually increased in the coming days. Fielding and catching drills have also been added to his schedule as the medical team at the CoE is in no mood to take any chances with India’s T20I vice-captain.

Harshit Rana press conference: On social media trolls, outside noise, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Gill is yet to receive the Return to Play (RTP) clearance from the CoE and it’s likely to happen after he undergoes a match simulation in the next 48 hours. The moment there are no red flags, he will get the clearance to play. As of now, he could link up with the squad in Cuttack on December 6 if there are no last-minute hiccups. TimesofIndia.com has learnt that India’s T20I squad, which is likely to be announced in the next 24 hours, will have Gill’s name, but a rider of “subject to fitness” could follow. The men’s senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, has been communicated about Gill’s current status and there are no roadblocks at the moment. In case the management isn’t comfortable rushing him back to action, he could miss the series opener, but even that is unlikely at this stage. Gill injured his neck during the first innings of the Kolkata Test vs South Africa and missed the next game in Guwahati and was also ruled out of the ongoing three-ODI series vs the same opposition. He was advised rest by a spine specialist in Mumbai and has been away from action since.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Women’s hockey at breaking point’: Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress to LA 2028 | Hockey News

‘Women’s hockey at breaking point’: Former stars urge swift end to crisis, warn unrest could derail progress to LA 2028 | Hockey News

Heavily-trolled Harshit Rana knows his only currency is consistent performance | Cricket News

Heavily-trolled Harshit Rana knows his only currency is consistent performance | Cricket News

At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News

At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News

‘Open-door hospitality & hookah hangouts’: Ex-CSK star reveals MS Dhoni’s unique bonding culture | Cricket News

‘Open-door hospitality & hookah hangouts’: Ex-CSK star reveals MS Dhoni’s unique bonding culture | Cricket News

‘Not letting it get to us’: Ben Stokes hits back at Aussie media frenzy, says England prefer this to ‘miserable, freezing’ home | Cricket News

‘Not letting it get to us’: Ben Stokes hits back at Aussie media frenzy, says England prefer this to ‘miserable, freezing’ home | Cricket News

‘Ro-Ko ko mat roko’: Sreesanth tells Gautam Gambhir not to stop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

‘Ro-Ko ko mat roko’: Sreesanth tells Gautam Gambhir not to stop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST