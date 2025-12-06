Shubman Gill cleared to play T20I series vs South Africa, gets fitness certificate from CoE | Cricket News

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been declared fit to play in T20I series vs South Africa (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been declared fit to play the opening T20I against South Africa after receiving clearance from the Sports Science team at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Gill completed his rehabilitation program following the neck injury he sustained during the Kolkata Test.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gill had been included in the T20I squad subject to fitness and was required to undergo a full set of rehabilitation and skill-based Return To Play (RTP) protocols.

“Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game,” a communication from the Centre of Excellence stated to the Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, which includes physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and sports doctor Dr Charles.The injury occurred due to a whiplash incident on the second day of the Kolkata Test, resulting in Gill being hospitalised for a couple of days and administered an injection.Although he missed the ongoing ODI series, his availability for the T20Is was confirmed after he completed his rehabilitation and successfully underwent skill training — including batting, fielding, and match simulations — at the Centre of Excellence.Players who are only part of the T20I squad will assemble in Cuttack on Saturday, with their first training session scheduled for Sunday.