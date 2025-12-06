শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কালিয়াকৈর উপজেলা সর্বস্তরের উলামা পরিষদের এর সাথে মতবিনিময় সভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল। কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরের পচাভিটা এলাকায় রফিক হত্যা মামলায় একজন আটক Malti Chahar Accuses Amaal Mallik Of Lying On Bigg Boss 19: ‘He Looked Into My Eyes And Lied’ | Television News Shubman Gill cleared to play T20I series vs South Africa, gets fitness certificate from CoE | Cricket News Ashi Singh Applauds Krystle D’Souza For Her ‘Shararat’ Performance In Dhurandhar | Television News KL Rahul’s unique coin-toss hack hands Gautam Gambhir his first win as ODI coach – WATCH | Cricket News This Bollywood Star Hid Her Relationship From Her Parents For Three Years, Now… মেডিকেল বোর্ডের সিদ্ধান্তে ঢাকায় আসবে এয়ার অ্যাম্বুলেন্স He Is An Outsider, Made His Acting Debut With Anushka Sharma, Is Now A Top Bollywood Actor নোবিপ্রবিতে ৮০০ শিক্ষার্থীর অংশগ্রহণে ‘রান ফর ইউনিটি’ ম্যারাথন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shubman Gill cleared to play T20I series vs South Africa, gets fitness certificate from CoE | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Shubman Gill cleared to play T20I series vs South Africa, gets fitness certificate from CoE | Cricket News


India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been declared fit to play in T20I series vs South Africa (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been declared fit to play the opening T20I against South Africa after receiving clearance from the Sports Science team at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Gill completed his rehabilitation program following the neck injury he sustained during the Kolkata Test.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gill had been included in the T20I squad subject to fitness and was required to undergo a full set of rehabilitation and skill-based Return To Play (RTP) protocols.

Saurabh Netravalkar Interview: Gets emotional about playing at Wankhede, for USA; ILT20 and more

“Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game,” a communication from the Centre of Excellence stated to the Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, which includes physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and sports doctor Dr Charles.The injury occurred due to a whiplash incident on the second day of the Kolkata Test, resulting in Gill being hospitalised for a couple of days and administered an injection.Although he missed the ongoing ODI series, his availability for the T20Is was confirmed after he completed his rehabilitation and successfully underwent skill training — including batting, fielding, and match simulations — at the Centre of Excellence.Players who are only part of the T20I squad will assemble in Cuttack on Saturday, with their first training session scheduled for Sunday.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
KL Rahul’s unique coin-toss hack hands Gautam Gambhir his first win as ODI coach – WATCH | Cricket News

KL Rahul’s unique coin-toss hack hands Gautam Gambhir his first win as ODI coach – WATCH | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Vizag set for another Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma show

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Vizag set for another Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma show

‘It was never through effort’: World Chess Champion D Gukesh reacts to Anish Giri’s ‘different person’ remark | Chess News

‘It was never through effort’: World Chess Champion D Gukesh reacts to Anish Giri’s ‘different person’ remark | Chess News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coaches react to group stage draw | Football News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coaches react to group stage draw | Football News

US President Donald Trump all smiles as he wins FIFA’s new peace prize | Football News

US President Donald Trump all smiles as he wins FIFA’s new peace prize | Football News

England 334/10 in 76.2 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Momentum with Australia as they aim to extend lead vs England

England 334/10 in 76.2 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Momentum with Australia as they aim to extend lead vs England

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST