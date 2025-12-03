বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
Shubman Gill gets vice-captain role for South Africa T20Is — with one major BCCI condition | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shubman Gill gets vice-captain role for South Africa T20Is — with one major BCCI condition | Cricket News


Shubman Gill has been out of action since suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India have appointed Shubman Gill as deputy to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9, with his inclusion subject to final medical clearance. The 15-member squad also features returns for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, while Rinku Singh has missed out.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gill has been out of action since suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month, which ruled him out of the second Test in Guwahati as well as the ODI series.

Inside details of Shubman Gill’s rehab at BCCI CoE, set to return for SA T20Is

Hardik Pandya makes his comeback after recovering from a left quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 26. He signalled full fitness earlier this week with an unbeaten 77 for Baroda against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The T20Is will be played across five venues — Cuttack (Dec 9), Mullanpur (Dec 11), Dharamsala (Dec 14), Lucknow (Dec 17) and Ahmedabad (Dec 19).The squad is largely similar to the group that toured Australia recently, with only a couple of changes — most notably the absence of Rinku Singh and Rinki Singh, both of whom featured in the Australia series.India squad for T20I series against SA: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington SundarNote: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.





