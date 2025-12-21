‘Shubman Gill’s exit was inevitable’: R Ashwin drops blunt truth on T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

India’s Shubman Gill (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Nothing dramatic was expected when BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav unveiled the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup on Saturday. The build-up suggested continuity rather than surprise. That is why the omission of Shubman Gill landed with such force, instantly becoming the biggest talking point around India’s plans to defend their title at the tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka next year. Gill, once a first-choice opener and the vice-captain in the format, being left out was not just a personal setback. It sent a clear signal about the direction the selectors want to take. His absence effectively confirmed that Sanju Samson is set to return to the top of the order, a move that has been widely debated and demanded in Indian cricket circles over the past year.

Samson’s case was strengthened publicly by his aggressive cameo of 37 off 22 balls in the fifth T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad, an innings that showcased his intent and powerplay impact. However, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that knock had little to do with the final call. Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said the decision was already locked in well before that match. According to him, the shift in combination had been evident for some time, and Samson’s selection over Gill was more procedural than reactive. Ashwin pointed out that once Gill was ruled out of the last two T20Is due to injury, the writing was on the wall. From that moment, he felt it was obvious that Samson would be part of India’s World Cup plans. Drawing on his long international experience, Ashwin described the process as straightforward rather than analytical. Samson’s inclusion also shaped the rest of the squad. The selectors opted for a second wicketkeeper with a similar skill set, bringing back Ishan Kishan after his strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where he captained Jharkhand to their first title and led the batting from the front. That balance at the top gave the team management room to tweak the lower order. Rinku Singh was preferred as the finishing option, replacing Jitesh Sharma, while Axar Patel was reinstated as vice-captain to support Suryakumar Yadav in the leadership group. Taken together, the selections underline a clear shift in India’s T20 thinking, prioritising explosive starts, flexible wicketkeeping options, and defined roles as they look ahead to the challenges of the next World Cup.