রবিবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৩
Sibal’s Ambitious Plan to Bring Opposition on One Platform

মার্চ ৫, ২০২৩ ১২:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
kapil sibal file


Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 11:39 IST

Sibal has appealed to all the opposition parties to support his endeavour. (File Photo)

Sibal has appealed to all the opposition parties to support his endeavour. (File Photo)

Sibal on Saturday announced that he will launch a website, titled ‘Insaf ke Sipahi’, to help citizens fight against injustice and appealed to the opposition Chief Ministers and parties to help him in the initiative

Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal will unveil his vision document on March 11 to call for opposition unity.

Sibal has appealed to all the opposition parties to support his endeavour.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Sibal is trying to carve his space independently in the political setup as there is a churning going on and no political platform has evolved yet that can put up a challenge to the Modi-led NDA.

On the alliances, Rahul Gandhi during an interaction in London said, “you will see a surprise”.

In the opposition, many leaders are trying to forge a new formulation, be it BRS’s K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee or Janata Dal (U)’s Nitish Kumar. And, Sibal is the newest entrant to this club now.

A senior lawyer and former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA, Sibal has been a trouble-shooter for many political parties, and he is engaged in fighting their cases in various courts. Some of these parties include Uddhav Shiv Sena, Samajwadi party, RJD, JMM and many others.

This could be alarm bells for the Congress, which in Raipur passed a resolution on alliance about taking along the like-minded parties. But, it may take some time to reach out to the opposition parties formally.

Sibal on Saturday announced that he will launch a website, titled ‘Insaf ke Sipahi’, to help citizens fight against injustice and appealed to the opposition Chief Ministers and parties to help him in the initiative.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said during the official launch on March 11 at the Jantar Mantar, he will also unveil a vision document for the country. He asserted that this was not a political move but a catalyst for change.

“Any change which had been brought in the country, lawyers were at forefront and now I want to ask why lawyers are silent?” he said.

The Independent MP said lawyers should raise their voices, adding that “I want to start a movement as there is injustice everywhere be it business, journalism, people and opposition”.

He said in the country there will be lawyers standing in every corner to help the public on every issue.

Sibal alleged that the elected government have been destabilised and that among 121 cases of the ED, 115 are against the opposition leaders.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



