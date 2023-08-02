বুধবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Siddaramaiah to Meet PM Modi for the First Time After Becoming CM on August 3

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২, ২০২৩ ১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
siddaramaiah111


Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that action will be initiated against all persons who indulge in moral policing. (File photo/PTI)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that action will be initiated against all persons who indulge in moral policing. (File photo/PTI)

This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after the Congress formed the government in the state under his leadership, following victory in the Assembly polls in May

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few Union Ministers in New Delhi on August 3. This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after the Congress formed the government in the state under his leadership, following victory in the Assembly polls in May.

Siddaramaiah will meet Modi at 11 am on August 3 and hold talks, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement. On the same day, he will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, it said.

Also, the Chief Minister along with state Congress leaders and Ministers will be meeting the party leadership in New Delhi on August 2 to strategise on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala among others are likely to participate in the meeting in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg buddho
বৌদ্ধ মন্দিরে হামলা: ইউপি সদস্যসহ গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1690917291 photo
ICC recce: DDCA set to add two new pitches, 4 radio commentary boxes as part of World Cup upgrade | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2 2
শ্রাবণী আকাশে আজ পূর্ণিমার সুপারমুন! জানুন কোন রাশির জাতক জাতিকাদের কপালে কী আছেsupermoon on 1 august would affect zodiac signs – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
karan johar alia ranveer rrkpk
Karan Johar Makes FIRST Appearance After Rocky Aur Rani Release; Poses With Ranveer, Alia
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm ruhul kabir rijvi 10.11

‘বাজারে কোনো নজরদারি নেই, সরকারের নজর লুটপাটে’

 IMG 20230501 WA0004

নোয়াখালীতে কৃষকদের পাশে জবি’র অর্পণ সাহা শান্ত

 received 1518860088474025

শহীদ কামারুজ্জামানের সমাধিতে শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ডা. দীপু মনির শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি অর্পণ

 twitter

Twitter account locked know how to unlock it

 flipkart 1

১০ হাজারের অনেক কমে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে স্মার্ট লুকের সঙ্গে দমদার-সহ ফোন – News18 Bangla

 wm nobiprobi uni 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1

একই খাবার একেক হলে ভিন্ন দাম, শিক্ষার্থীদের ক্ষোভ

 High court

কর্মঘণ্টার বাইরে লেনদেন : ন্যাশনাল ব্যাংক কর্মকর্তাকে হাইকোর্টে তলব – Corporate Sangbad

 wm fake case adalot

অন্তঃসত্ত্বা স্ত্রীকে খুনের দায়ে স্বামীর মৃত্যুদণ্ড

 172360 19

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনে অগ্রগামী প্যানেলের ইশতেহার

 wm CTG University 27 February 2022

নিয়মিত শাটল ট্রেন চালুর দাবিতে চবিতে আন্দোলন