Smriti Mandhana falls 4 short of maiden WPL century, guides RCB to fourth consecutive win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

Smriti Mandhana falls 4 short of maiden WPL century, guides RCB to fourth consecutive win | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Smriti Mandhana (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained their winning streak in the Women’s Premier League, claiming an eighth-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals on Saturday, with skipper Smriti Mandhana starring with an elegant half-century. This marked RCB’s fourth successive win, keeping them firmly atop the five-team standings, while Delhi remain at the bottom with three losses in four matches. Sent in to bat, Delhi Capitals endured a rocky start, losing Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt in the very first over. The slide continued as Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, and Minnu Mani failed to make an impact, leaving DC reeling at 74 for 6 after just 8.1 overs. Amidst the collapse, explosive opener Shafali Verma played a counter-attacking innings, scoring a superb 62 off 41 balls, including five fours and four sixes. She anchored her side with vital partnerships of 59 runs with Niki Prasad and another 34 with Sneh Rana (22), keeping DC’s innings alive. Towards the end, debutant Lucy Hamilton added momentum with a quickfire 36 off 19 deliveries. Despite Shafali’s heroics, DC were restricted to 166 all out.

Will Young on record chase, Daryl Mitchell partnership & decider in Indore | IND vs NZ

Chasing the target, RCB stumbled early as Grace Harris fell in the third over. Mandhana, however, took charge with a commanding 96 off 61 balls, striking 13 boundaries and three sixes. She was ably supported by Georgia Voll, who scored a patient 54 not out off 42 balls with five fours and two sixes. The duo stitched together a 142-run partnership for the second wicket, steering RCB home in 18.2 overs with 10 balls to spare. Mandhana fell just short of her century, brilliantly caught by debutant Lucy Hamilton off Nandani Sharma, but the outcome was never in doubt. RCB’s victory highlighted Mandhana’s masterclass and the duo’s composure at the crease, showcasing why they remain at the summit of the WPL standings.



Source link

