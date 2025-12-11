Smriti Mandhana’s first public appearance after calling off wedding — says ‘once you put on the India jersey, you keep all your problems aside’ | WATCH | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance on Wednesday after calling off her wedding with musician Palash Mucchal, choosing the Amazon Smbhav Summit stage to speak not about the turbulence in her personal life but about the unwavering force that continues to define her — cricket. Calm, composed and extremely clear about what fuels her, Mandhana offered an emotional reflection on her journey, her motivation and the power of wearing the India jersey.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Mandhana said that over 12 years of international cricket have taught her one life-defining truth: nothing comes close to the love she feels for the sport. That conviction came through in a dramatic passage that soon went viral. “The love for the game… I don’t think I love anything in life more than cricket,” she said. “When you go out to bat or represent your country, no other thoughts exist. When you put on the Indian jersey, the only thing you want to do is win the match for India. Once you put on the jersey, you just keep all your problems aside because you are one of 2 billion people representing the country. That thought alone gives you razor-sharp focus.”

The remarks carried added weight because this was Mandhana’s first public appearance since she confirmed on Sunday that her wedding had been called off. In her Instagram statement, she had urged privacy for both families while reaffirming her commitment to representing India “for as long as possible.” At the event, she stayed away from any personal references, instead speaking deeply about the emotion and purpose attached to her cricketing journey.Mandhana described her childhood dream of becoming a world champion and the years of struggle that culminated in India’s World Cup triumph last month. She recalled how the team had visualised the final, how seeing the moment unfold gave them goosebumps, and how the presence of legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami added a layer of emotion that made the victory feel like a milestone for women’s cricket itself.WATCH: Smriti’s first public appearance after calling off weddingShe also spoke candidly about the internal dynamics of the team, saying disagreements are healthy because they come from a shared passion to win. Every player, she said, has an opinion on how India can win, and those discussions — not arguments — are what make the team stronger.Mandhana concluded by sharing the two biggest lessons cricket has taught her: every innings begins from zero, and the game is always bigger than the individual. She said playing for the person next to her — not for herself — is a value that shapes not only cricket but life beyond it. Her words, delivered in her first appearance since a deeply personal decision, reinforced a single message: her purpose remains unchanged, and her love for the Indian jersey remains her strongest anchor.