Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil & teammates steal the show with dance tribute – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding festivities reached their peak on the eve of their ceremony, with members of India’s World Cup-winning squad taking centre stage during a lively sangeet celebration. Videos from the night have been circulating across social media, drawing wide attention to the celebrations involving the star batter and the music composer-filmmaker.A group of Mandhana’s closest teammates — Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy delivered one of the standout moments of the night. The cricketers performed an emotional dance performance to “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, showing the bond they share beyond the field. Shreyanka later posted a teaser of their full act on Instagram with the caption, “Here’s the Teaser people. Full video coming soon. “

The group also danced to “Uyi Amma”, and their performances added to an already vibrant night that followed days of haldi and mehendi ceremonies.Mandhana and Muchhal themselves joined the celebrations with a series of performances. In one widely-shared video, the couple danced to “Tenu Leke”, with Mandhana placing a garland around Palash’s neck. Watch the dance video hereMuchhal was also seen singing for Mandhana during the evening, drawing enthusiastic reactions online. Friends, family and teammates were part of the gathering as the couple continued their pre-wedding festivities.

The celebrations come at the end of a landmark year for Mandhana, who recently lifted the Women’s World Cup with India. She is set to marry Muchhal on November 23 in an intimate ceremony.More details from the ceremony are expected to emerge as the wedding takes place later today.