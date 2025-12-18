‘Sold three sacks of wheat to watch the match’: Fans heartbroken as India–South Africa 4th T20I abandoned due to ‘excessive fog’ | Cricket News

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Cricket fans poured their frustration onto the cold, foggy night outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday after the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned without a single ball being bowled, leaving thousands disappointed and empty-handed.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start, the match never got going as dense fog — officially termed “excessive fog” but widely acknowledged as smog — enveloped the ground. After six inspections, the final one at 9:25 PM, umpires called off the contest, prompting a slow, silent exodus of fans who had waited for over two hours in the stands.

For many, the disappointment ran deeper than just a lost evening of cricket. “I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match,” one fan told ANI, his voice shaking with emotion. “I want my money back.” Another supporter said refunds were beside the point. “Tickets and reimbursement don’t matter. We wanted to see our Indian team play.”“I am heartbroken,” said another fan as visibility continued to worsen and the stadium lights faded into the haze.Under the BCCI’s refund policy, spectators are eligible for reimbursement (minus fees) if a match is abandoned before a ball is bowled. Yet the mood among fans suggested compensation could not make up for the experience they had missed.WATCH: Fans’ reactions after the match was abandonedInside the stadium, the signs of concern were evident early. Players cut short their warm-up by 7:30 PM and returned to their dressing rooms. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a surgical mask, while the Air Quality Index reportedly hovered above 400 — a hazardous level — raising fresh questions about player safety.By 9 PM, even the most patient spectators began to leave as the cold intensified and the smog thickened. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla briefly walked onto the field during one inspection, his body language reflecting the collective disappointment.The abandonment has reignited criticism of the BCCI’s scheduling during peak winter in north India, where pollution and poor visibility are recurring concerns. Fans questioned why the match wasn’t scheduled earlier in the day, a move that might have ensured play.With no reserve day, both teams now head to Ahmedabad for the fifth and final T20I on December 19, with India leading the series 2–1.