শনিবার , ৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৩শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Sonia Gandhi Recovering from Respiratory Infection, Says Hospital

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul sonia gandhi


Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 23:48 IST

File photo of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Reuters)

The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,” said a statement from the hospital.

The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

