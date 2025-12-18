Sourav Ganguly files Rs 50 crore defamation case over Lionel Messi Kolkata event chaos | Football News

Sourav Ganguly & Lionel Messi (PTI)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has taken legal action against Uttam Saha, the president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata, by filing a defamation case seeking Rs 50 crore in damages. The move follows allegations made by Saha linking Ganguly to the controversy surrounding the chaotic Yuva Bharati Stadium event during Lionel Messi’s visit to Kolkata on Saturday, December 13. The complaint, lodged at Lalbazar, states that Saha’s public remarks were baseless and caused serious damage to Ganguly’s reputation. Ganguly has termed the accusations “false, malicious, offensive and defamatory”, alleging that they were made with full knowledge of the harm they could cause to his public image.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

Currently serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Ganguly clarified in his complaint that he had no official role in organising or managing the Messi event. He maintained that his presence at the stadium was strictly as an invited guest and that he had no involvement in the planning or execution of the programme. The legal action adds a new dimension to the fallout from Messi’s much-hyped visit to Kolkata, which descended into disorder and sparked widespread criticism. Ganguly’s complaint specifically challenges claims made by Saha that he acted as a middleman in the management of the event, which was overseen by its main organiser, Satadru Dutta. “Serious allegations are being made publicly without any factual basis,” Ganguly stated in his filing. His legal representatives have since issued a notice to Saha, demanding a retraction of the statements and compensation for the alleged damage caused. Following the chaos at the venue, event organiser Satadru Dutta was detained for questioning by authorities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later issued a public apology on X, expressing regret over the mismanagement of the event and apologising to Lionel Messi as well as football fans in Kolkata who were unable to see the Argentine star properly. During the event at Yuva Bharati Stadium, Ganguly was present in a separate area of the venue. As the situation in the stands deteriorated, he was seen exiting the stadium, visibly disappointed by the turn of events. The Messi programme was widely criticised for poor planning and crowd control, leaving fans frustrated after paying hefty ticket prices in anticipation of a memorable experience. Instead, scenes of disorder dominated coverage, drawing national and international attention to shortcomings in the organisation of high-profile sporting events in India. The incident also revived debates around VIP culture at major sports functions. Reports and videos highlighted limited fan interaction with Messi, while officials and invited guests occupied the field area, further fuelling anger among supporters and adding to the backlash surrounding the event.