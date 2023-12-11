সোমবার , ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sourav Ganguly: ‘More than the men’s team…’: Sourav Ganguly applauds the surge in women’s cricket in India | Cricket News

ডিসেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ৩:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded women’s cricket’s substantial growth in India, asserting that it may have surpassed the advancements witnessed in the men’s team since 2019.
Ganguly pointed to key factors, including the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, the presence of stellar talents such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, and the commendable team performances on the global stage.

“The progress the women’s cricket in India has made since 2019 is, perhaps, more than the men’s team. The men’s team has always been very good,” remarked Ganguly, highlighting the team’s journey from winning the Asia Cup to their notable displays in World Cups and securing the runners-up position in the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Ganguly commended individual players, recognizing the impressive growth of stars like Harmanpreet, Smriti, Richa, Jemimah, and Shafali. The former captain also acknowledged the crucial role played by Renuka Singh Thakur, the young pacer who has risen to the occasion following Jhulan Goswami‘s retirement.

“When Jhulan (Goswami) finished, we thought where the next seamer would come from, and then Renuka (Singh) Thakur has developed over the last three years. So, that’s the best thing about women’s cricket,” stated Ganguly, emphasising the positive trend in nurturing new talent.

In his role as the Director of Cricket at the Delhi Capitals, Ganguly expressed satisfaction with the team’s strategic moves in the recent Women’s Premier League auction.

He highlighted the significance of acquiring players like Ashwani Kumari, praising her dual capabilities of power-hitting and effective bowling. Ganguly also discussed the team’s prudent decision to secure a backup wicket-keeper and the acquisition of Australian cricketer Annabel Sutherland for Rs 2 crore in the player auction.
As women’s cricket continues its upward trajectory, Ganguly’s observations underscore the sport’s growing impact and prominence in India, setting the stage for a bright future.

BCCI ends speculations, retains Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach alongside support staff

(With inputs from PTI)





