South Africa Women 6/1 in 2.0 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: PAK opt to field against red-hot SA

  মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
South Africa Women 6/1 in 2.0 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: PAK opt to field against red-hot SA



South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the 22nd match of the Women’s World Cup here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

South Africa, already assured of a semifinal berth, will look to extend their four-match winning streak when they face Pakistan, who are still searching for their first win of the tournament. The Proteas, sitting third with eight points from five games, have bounced back impressively after their opening defeat to England.

In contrast, Fatima Sana’s side, languishing at the bottom with just two points from rain-affected matches, must halt South Africa’s momentum to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Lesleigh Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba





