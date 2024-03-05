মঙ্গলবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২১শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Sports Ministry revokes Paralympic Committee of India’s suspension with immediate effect | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৫, ২০২৪ ৮:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1709648153 photo



msid 108242359,imgsize 11212

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry, on Tuesday, lifted the suspension imposed on the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) following the initiation of the electoral process for its long-overdue elections in which multiple-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia is set to be elected President.
The suspension, enacted on February 2, was a result of the PCI’s perceived “intentional delay” in electing a new executive committee, in violation of the National Sports Code.
The PCI had originally postponed the elections, which were supposed to be held before January 31, to March 28 due to the upcoming Para Shooting World Cup scheduled from March 6 to 15.
In response to its suspension, the PCI proposed March 9 as the new date for electing governing body members and commenced the nomination process, with many top posts expected to be uncontested.
The Sports Ministry acknowledged that the “main ground for suspension of government recognition” has been effectively addressed by the PCI through the initiation of the election process.
Consequently, the suspension has been revoked, allowing the PCI to proceed with its electoral proceedings and pave the way for the election of a new executive committee.
“…since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously, as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from 06-15 March, 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect,” read a ministry letter to PCI.
“The Returning Officer for election of PCI has vide notification dated 04.03.2024, notified the list of unopposed candidates deemed to be duly elected, in terms of Article 9 sub clause (1) of Model Election Guidelines (Annexure-XXXVII of the Sports Code 2011),”it added.
The Para Shooting World Cup offers 24 Paris Paralympic quota places, and more than 500 shooters from 52 countries will be seen in action in the event to be held at Delhi’s Karni Singh Range.
The 42-year-old Jhajharia, a multiple-time Paralympic gold medallist, secured an uncontested path to the presidency of the PCI. Jhajharia, who clinched gold in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category, emerged as the sole candidate to file nomination papers for the PCI chief’s post.
The returning officer, Umesh Sinha, issued a list of candidates who submitted nominations for various positions within the committee, with Jhajharia being the lone nominee for the president’s role.
Consequently, there will be no contest for the major posts, including the presidency, as Jhajharia is poised to assume the leadership unopposed.
While the top positions are uncontested, voting is anticipated for the five executive committee slots, where eight candidates have submitted their nomination papers.
Despite being eligible to contest for the top post, outgoing president Deepa Malik decided to throw her support behind Jhajharia’s candidature, further solidifying his path to becoming the new president of the Paralympic Committee of India.
Jhajharia’s remarkable career, marked by Paralympic triumphs and other international accolades, positions him as a prominent figure in the Paralympic movement in India.
Jayawant Hammanawar, an international coach and referee from Goa, is the lone candidate for secretary general’s post.
R Chandrashekhar and Satya Prakash Sangwan are set to be elected unopposed as the two vice-presidents, while Sunil Pradhan was the lone candidate for the treasurer’s post. Lalit Thakur and T Diwakara are set to be the two joint secretaries.
The eight candidates who are in the fray for the five executive committee members are: Sutapa Chakrabarty, Bhati Chandulal Tarachandji, Sandeep Kumar, Usha Manaki, Amrik Singh, Chandan Roy Choudhary, Shaminder Singh Dhillon and Singarapu Babu.
The PCI had found support from the International Paralympic Committee after the suspension. The IPC had said that it would continue to recognise the PCI as the only body for para sports in India.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

রাজধানীর উত্তর সিটিতে পানির ঘাটতি নেই: তাজুল ইসলাম
রাজধানীর উত্তর সিটিতে পানির ঘাটতি নেই: তাজুল ইসলাম
বাংলাদেশ
1709648153 photo
Sports Ministry revokes Paralympic Committee of India’s suspension with immediate effect | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
vijay varma 1 2023 12 dd6c88fae28409739bb48bfcb7149dce
Vijay Varma Opens Up About His Character In Murder Mubarak: ‘Bit Of A Break From The Bad Guys…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240305 WA0004
দেশসেরা কাডেটের স্বীকৃতি পেলেন কুবির সাদী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 3483782335285684

কর্ণফুলীতে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের সাবেক সাধারণ সম্পাদকের ১ম মৃত্যু বার্ষিকী পালিত

 wm Lottery Edit

সরকারি বিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি লটারির ফল প্রকাশ

 swatantra dev singh

UP BJP Chief to Party Workers

 Mobile Phone 1

ফোনে নেটওয়ার্ক আছে, তবু কল হচ্ছে না? সিমে সমস্যা না কি আপনার ভুল, জেনে নিন৷ Your phone may not connect due to these common mistakes – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221011 WA0010

সাতক্ষীরার কলারোয়া উপজেলা শিক্ষা অফিসার স্ট্যান্ড রিলিজ

 park shin hye wedding pics 1

Choi Tae-joon And Pregnant Park Shin-Hye Thank Fans For Supporting, Blessing Their Wedding

 fan 3 1

ফ্যান স্পিড কমালে কম আসে বিদ্যুৎ বিল? কত নম্বরে চালাবেন উচিত আপনার ‘সিলিং ফ্যান’? জেনে নিন বিল বাঁচানোর সুপারহিট ফর্মুলা control-fan speed to reduces electricity bill use this regulators know the tricks ceiling fan usage – News18 Bangla

 Milk

Skin Care: মিনিটেই ট্যান দূর করবে এই তরল! কাঁচের মতো চকচকে ত্বক মিলবে গরমেও, জেনে নিন

 1687972277 photo

Political blame-game erupts after Mohali’s non-inclusion as ODI World Cup venue | Cricket News

 Tomato 4

Health Care: টমেটো খাওয়া কি বিপজ্জনক হতে পারে? বিশেষজ্ঞের মতামত জানলে চমকে যাবেন