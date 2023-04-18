SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad look to surge ahead of Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Can

bowlers contain Brook?

|

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have had identical starts to their campaign this season. Both teams lost their first two games before bouncing back to post back-to-back victories.After being thrashed by Rajasthan Royals at home and then losing miserably to LSG, SRH came back admirably against Punjab. An eight-wicket win at home was followed up with a 23-run win against KKR at the Eden Gardens.MI lost to RCB by eight wickets and then fell to CSK, but then beat Delhi by six wickets and KKR by five. Placed eighth and ninth on the points table, MI and SRH will be looking to get the much-needed two points to surge ahead. The hosts, however, look better placed as they have a more all-round game.England batter Harry Brook showed why the Sunrisers had splurged Rs 13.25 crore on him. Against KKR, Brook (100*, 55b) powered to the first century of the IPL season.

The team management’s decision to promote Brook to open has paid off as the England batter is more comfortable against the pacers. This was evident at Eden as he toyed with the pacers and bided his time against spin. It remains to be seen how Rohit Sharma‘s men counter Brook and on it will hinge the fortunes of Mumbai Indians.

With skipper Aiden Markram (87) and Rahul Tripathi (117) also in good form, Sunrisers have thrived on their batting in the last two games. Heinrich Klaasen, who got to bat in just one game so far and scored an unbeaten 16, could pose a few problems for rival bowlers.

The only worry for the hosts on the batting front is the indifferent form of opener Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 65 in four games.

The arrival of pacer Marco Jansen (4 wickets) has transformed the SRH attack. The lanky South African has teamed up well with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 wickets).

They have got early breakthroughs in the last two games. Added to it is the spin of Mayank Markande (6 wickets), who has been giving the rival batters some food for thought with his variations.

Mumbai Indians too have a formidable batting line-up. Hyderabad lad N Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have been among the runs. Suryakumar Yadav‘s knock against KKR on Sunday is significant as the India batter has been going through a tough phase. Starting with the Australia T20 series, ‘SKY’ has been facing a run drought. Therefore, the 25-ball 43 should restore confidence.

On the bowling front, Mumbai Indians have struggled to make an impact. Veteran leggie Piyush Chawla (5) has not only kept the rival batters quiet but is also the leading wicket-taker for his side.

MI will have a task on hand to contain Brook and the SRH batters, who would be keen to make use of home conditions and surge ahead of their rivals in the table.

