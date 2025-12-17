Sri Lanka rope in ex-India coach ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 | Cricket News

Sri Lanka cricket team (ANI)

Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed the appointment of R. Sridhar as the national team’s fielding coach, with his contract running through the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The appointment came into effect on December 11 and will conclude shortly after the T20 World Cup finishes on March 10. The global tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

A BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, Sridhar brings vast experience at the international level. He previously served as India’s fielding coach from 2014 to 2021, working across more than 300 international matches. His tenure included involvement in two ODI World Cups and two T20 World Cups. In his new role, Sridhar will focus on improving Sri Lanka’s overall fielding standards. He will work closely with the national squad during upcoming tours of Pakistan and England, before shifting attention fully to preparations for the T20 World Cup. Reacting to the appointment, Sridhar said Sri Lankan cricketers have long been known for their natural flair and resilience. He stressed that his aim is to create the right environment rather than enforce rigid methods, allowing athleticism, awareness and pride in fielding to develop organically. The role also marks a return to familiar surroundings for Sridhar. Earlier this year, he conducted a 10-day specialised fielding camp at Sri Lanka Cricket’s National High Performance Centre in May. The programme began with the national men’s team and later extended to other squads. During the camp, Sridhar oversaw intensive fielding drills, skill-based sessions and simulated match scenarios designed to mirror real game conditions. He worked closely with national, high-performance and club coaches throughout the stint. Speaking further, Sridhar highlighted the importance of connection and realism in fielding preparation. He said Sri Lanka’s traditional strengths, including quick hands, sharp reflexes and fearless intent, can be taken to another level through game-like training environments. Last year, Sridhar also had a brief coaching assignment with Afghanistan. He was named assistant coach for their one-off Test against New Zealand in Noida and the three-match ODI series against South Africa in September.