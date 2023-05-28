রবিবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৩ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Stalin Travels in Bullet Train in Japan; Bats for ‘Equivalent’ Service in India

stalin


Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 13:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)

In a tweet, he said: “Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours,” and shared some pictures of his journey

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: “Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours,” and shared some pictures of his journey.

“A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia,” he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

