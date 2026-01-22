‘Stop the World Cup’: Pakistan urged to boycott T20 WC in support of Bangladesh | Cricket News

Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket team (Agency Image)

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a hard stance and boycott the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, urging it to stand shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh amid the ongoing scheduling and security dispute. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is facing the threat of being excluded from the 20-team tournament if it refuses to travel to India, citing security concerns. On Wednesday, the ICC made its position clear, stating that the original schedule would remain unchanged and that Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches to Sri Lanka would not be entertained. The BCB has been given a 24-hour window to consult with its government and confirm whether the team will participate.

With tensions simmering between the ICC and the BCB, Latif said this was the right moment for Pakistan to challenge what he described as the prevailing cricketing power structure by withdrawing from the tournament. Recent reports in Pakistani media suggest the PCB has already expressed solidarity with Bangladesh, with the board’s leadership even pausing the national team’s World Cup preparations while awaiting clarity on the situation. “If Pakistan and India don’t happen, 50 per cent of your World Cup is gone. This is a great opportunity to challenge the existing cricket order,” Latif said on the YouTube channel CaughtBehindShow. “Pakistan should say they stand with Bangladesh and refuse to play the T20 World Cup. This is the time to take a stand. You need a strong heart to do it,” he added. Latif also took aim at the ICC’s handling of the issue, questioning its refusal to consider Bangladesh’s request to move matches to Sri Lanka. He pointed out that similar adjustments had been made in the past when India and Pakistan declined to tour each other for global events. “It doesn’t feel like a good decision. Today, the ICC says there is no danger to Bangladeshi players in India. No agency in the world can say there is no danger — how can the ICC say that?” Latif said. “Even in the most secure places, no one can give such a guarantee. Hopefully, nothing happens to any team.” He stressed that Pakistan holds significant leverage in the current scenario and should use it decisively. “The trump card is still with Pakistan. Bangladesh’s stance is right. Pakistan won’t get a better opportunity than this. Pakistan not playing would be like stopping the World Cup. Pakistan is the key,” Latif said. “Yes, Pakistan could suffer in the future. There could be sanctions if Pakistan refuses to play ICC events. But there is no use of just words — now is the time to show who you support.” The Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, with matches spread across eight venues. Bangladesh have been placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy and the West Indies. Pakistan, meanwhile, are drawn in Group A with India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.