মঙ্গলবার , ১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra Begins in Bhubaneswar; Assam Yatra from Tuesday

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ১২:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 09 07t070434.177


Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 23:36 IST

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Karnataka on October 1. (Image: Twitter)

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Karnataka on October 1. (Image: Twitter)

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass

A sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra, seeking to cover a distance of 2,250 km, was started by the Congress in Bhubaneswar on Monday, while a similar march would be flagged-off in Assam on November 1.

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The significance of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 31, the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, is that her final public speech was on the evening of October 30, 1984, in Bhubaneswar, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra-Odisha began today from Bhubaneswar. It’ll be a 2,250-km-long parikrama of 24 districts ending back in the capital where Indira Gandhi gave her final public speech on evening of October 30th 1984,” he said in a tweet.

“Tomorrow, Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam begins from Golokganj to Sadiya (830kms),” Ramesh added.

Congress state units in several states are gearing up for such sub-yatras.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

অ্যাসোসিও আউটস্ট্যান্ডিং টেক কোম্পানি অ্যাওয়ার্ড-২০২২ জিতল ফিফোটেক
‘পরিস্থিতি ও সুযোগ’ বুঝে মাঠে নামছে হেফাজতে ইসলাম
Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record 501 runs | Cricket News
How to cleanse your indoor air naturally here are tips| শুধু গাছপালা লাগিয়ে নয়, এই প্রাকৃতিক পদ্ধতিতে বাড়ির বাতাসের মান বাড়ান, তবেই সুস্থ ও নীরোগ থাকবেন! – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
