Surrounded by security, MS Dhoni stops everything for a wheelchair-bound fan – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni remains one of the most adored figures in cricket—not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his humility. Known for his composed demeanor and down-to-earth nature, Dhoni continues to win hearts by always acknowledging his fans. Dhoni has once again proven why he’s a fan favorite. He was recently seen taking time out of his schedule to pose for a photo with a wheelchair-bound fan at the airport.

As Dhoni was walking away, surrounded by security personnel and police staff, the wheelchair-bound fan asked for a picture, and Dhoni immediately stopped and obliged.

This heartwarming moment came on the heels of CSK’s crucial win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their recent IPL 2025 clash. Dhoni played a match-winning role, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls to help CSK chase down a 167-run target.

CSK clinched a 5-wicket victory against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, ending a four-match losing streak that included three home defeats.

Dhoni also voiced his thoughts on improving the pitches at Chepauk, urging the curators to provide better batting surfaces to help his players play with more confidence and intent.

“One of the reasons could be that the Chennai wicket is slightly on the slower side. When we have played away from home, the batting unit has done slightly better,” Dhoni, who earned his first player of the match award in six years, said during the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

“Maybe we need to play on wickets that are slightly better so that it’ll give the batters confidence to play their shots. You don’t want to play timid cricket,” the ‘Captain Cool’ said.

Dhoni further stressed the importance of each player understanding and executing their role in the team.

“As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities – that’s what we talk about. If you get off to a good start, and you’re someone who can play through the innings, then why not. I think he batted really well today.”