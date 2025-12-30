Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha Shetty seek divine blessings at Tirumala on Vaikuntha Ekadashi | WATCH | Off the field News

Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty at Tirumala. (IANS Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty, paid a spiritual visit to the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The visuals from the hill shrine, showing the couple dressed in traditional attire and walking through sacred rituals, quickly drew attention online.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Suryakumar and Devisha offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and passed through the Vaikuntha Dwaram — the celestial gate — as part of the special observances. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials facilitated their darshan.

Visuals show the Indian batter and his wife engaging quietly in the rituals, reflecting a sense of devotion. After completing the darshan in the morning, temple priests blessed the couple at the Ranganayakulavari Mandapam inside the temple complex. They were also offered Tirtha Prasadam and presented the Lord’s vestments.WATCH:Suryakumar was last seen leading India to a convincing 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa. He is set to captain the side again in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January 2026, a key build-up assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.