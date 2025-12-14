‘Suryakumar Yadav’s form is bigger concern than Shubman Gill’s’: Ex-India cricketer sounds alarm | Cricket News

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns over Suryakumar Yadav’s current form, suggesting it poses a bigger challenge for the Men in Blue than Shubman Gill’s as the team gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, and conclude with the final on March 8. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the tournament, featuring 20 teams across eight venues—five in India and three in Sri Lanka—over a span of 29 days.

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled in T20Is this year, scoring just 201 runs in 19 matches, with no fifties, an average of 14.35, and a strike rate of 126.41. Gill’s form has also dipped, though slightly better, with 263 runs in 14 matches, no fifties, an average of 23.90, and a strike rate of 142.93. Kaif pointed out that while India have multiple options at the top of the order, the captain’s poor form is a bigger worry since a designated captain cannot simply be replaced. He wrote on X: “With T20 World Cup round the corner, Surya’s form is a bigger concern for India than Gill’s. India has many opening options but a designated captain can’t be replaced.” India and South Africa are currently level in their five-match T20I series after South Africa’s 51-run win in the second game on December 11. India were bowled out for 162 while chasing 214, after winning the opening T20I convincingly by 101 runs, with the Proteas dismissed for just 74 chasing 175.