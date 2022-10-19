বুধবার , ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩রা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Fiery Joseph keeps West Indies in contention for Super 12 stage | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৯, ২০২২ ৬:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1666182840 photo


Alzarri Joseph led West Indies’ inspired fast bowling display with a four-wicket haul to help them beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Wednesday and keep the twice former champions in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Joseph bowled with pace and precision to cause damage to Zimbabwe at the start and then returned in his second spell to snuff out the remaining fight from the African side to register career-best figures of 4-16 in T20 Internationals.
All-rounder Jason Holder provided able support by picking up 3-12 as West Indies bundled out Zimbabwe for 122 after winning the toss and batting first to post 153-7.
Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for West Indies with 45 as the Caribbean side also found the going tough with the bat with Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza causing them problems with his off-spin and other variations to pick up 3-19.
In the day’s first outing, Ireland’s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland to leave all four teams in Group B with a win each after two matches.
On Friday, West Indies will meet Ireland while Scotland take on Zimbabwe and the winners from those matches will progress to the Super 12 phase of the tournament.
The Irish looked headed for a second straight defeat in Group B when they were reduced to 61-4 in the 10th over chasing a daunting 177-run target to stay alive in the tournament before Campher and Dockrell came together at the crease.
Campher, who also picked up two wickets for nine runs with the ball, smashed an unbeaten 72 off 32 balls while Dockrell stayed 39 not out as Ireland turned the match on its head to bring up victory with an over to spare.
A sparkling 86 from opener Michael Jones helped Scotland post 176-5 after they won the toss and chose to bat first.
After humbling two-time champions West Indies in their opening match, Scotland made a shaky start against the Irish but a 77-run third-wicket stand between Jones and captain Richie Berrington helped them lay the foundation.
Jones hit six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball knock while Berrington made 37 to lay the foundation for the late assault which fetched the Scots 54 runs in the last five overs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm rab 4
যশোরের ‘বোমা জাহিদ’ পালিয়ে চট্টগ্রামে এসে ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1666182840 photo
T20 World Cup: Fiery Joseph keeps West Indies in contention for Super 12 stage | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
couple 1209790 960 720 1574600536
Healthy Lifestyle: সঙ্গীর ঘামের গন্ধই দূর করবে মানসিক ক্লান্তি-অবসাদ, ঝুঁকি কমাবে কঠিন রোগেরও, জটিল জীবন সহজেই সরল হতে পারে, সমীক্ষায় বড় দাবি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled 1 38
Malayalam Art Director Kitho Dies Aged 83
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm rohingya boy and mother arr

ইয়াবার টাকায় সোনার কারবার, রোহিঙ্গা মা-ছেলে গ্রেফতার

 1622691029 photo

Men’s doubles team removed from French Open after positive Covid-19 test | Tennis News

 1600 x 1600 13

DMK MPs to Contribute a Month’s Salary Towards Sri Lanka Aid

 image 221704 1613116842

ঢাকায় মাদকবিরোধী অভিযানে গ্রেফতার ৪২

 wm xiputin

ইউক্রেন বিষয়ে চীনের ভারসাম্য নীতির প্রশংসা করলেন পুতিন

 acme prestiside

একমি পেস্টিসাইডসের আবেদন শুরু ১২ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Lysychansk city in Ukraine

লুহানস্কের শেষ শহরটিও রাশিয়ার দখলে

 exercise 1

Check Out the Benefits of Exercise for People With Diabetes

 rsrm

আরএসআরএম গ্রুপের ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালককে দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm buet vc

আববার হত্যা মামলা—বুয়েটের খরচ হয়েছে ৫৫ লাখ টাকা