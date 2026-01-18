রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: ICC steps in as England’s Pakistan-origin players receive visas | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed (Image credit: AFP)

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council has stepped in to streamline visa formalities for all 42 players and officials of Pakistan origin who are set to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. The England squad includes players of Pakistani lineage such as spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, along with pacer Saqib Mahmood.The United States will be represented by Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir, while the Netherlands squad features Zulfiqar Saqib among others. PTI has learned that visas for England players Rashid, Rehan and Saqib have already been cleared.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, has best horoscope | Greenstone Lobo predicts

Members of the Netherlands squad have also received their visas, while Canada staff member Shah Saleem Zafar has been granted clearance as well.Visa arrangements are currently in progress for players and officials of Pakistani nationality or origin who are part of teams from the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada. For these teams, visa appointments have already been scheduled for early next week, suggesting the process is entering its final phase. The deadline for visa issuance for all participants is January 31.These clearances are viewed as a significant early step, given the wide representation of players of Pakistani descent across both associate and full-member nations. The ICC’s facilitation drive covers cricketers, officials and standby personnel across multiple teams, reflecting the governing body’s effort to avoid last-minute logistical issues ahead of the global event.The ICC, which is coordinating the process, has remained in regular contact with Indian High Commissions across several cities worldwide. The objective has been to ensure that visa applications for the remaining players and officials are processed efficiently and without procedural delays.The council has received assurances that pending cases will be handled smoothly within the stipulated timelines. With visa facilitation progressing as planned, the ICC believes all participating teams will be logistically prepared before the tournament begins on February 7.Applicants of Pakistani origin typically face greater scrutiny when applying for Indian visas, with processing times often longer than usual.



Source link

