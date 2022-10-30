T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa – Interesting stats and trivia | Cricket News

With India having won their first two matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, the Men in Blue are in a very strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan’s two consecutive losses have further ensured that there is no immediate threat to India’s qualification chances.Today in Perth Rohit Sharma and co. though are expected to face their toughest test so far. They will be up against a very high on confidence Protea outfit, who were robbed of 1 point when rain forced them to split points with Zimbabwe. Currently the Proteas are right behind India on the Group 2 points table, with 3 points.

Today’s match which will be played on an expected fast and bouncy Perth pitch could well give us the answer to who will top Group 2.

Ahead of this exciting clash, here are some very interesting stats and trivia on India vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup and in T20Is overall:

(All statistics in this article are updated till October 29, 2022)

# India have a success percentage of 59.09 against South Africa in T20Is, winning 13 and losing nine. (NR-1). South Africa’s winning % vs India is 40.90.

# India have won four out of five matches played against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, enjoying a 80% success rate.

# The Indian wins in the T20 WC vs SA have been – by 37 runs at Durban on September 20, 2007; by 14 runs at Gros Islet on May 2, 2010; by 1 run at Colombo (RPS) on October 2, 2012 and by 6 wickets at Mirpur on April 4, 2014.

# South Africa’s only win in the T20 World Cup against India remains by 12 runs at Nottingham on June 16,2009.

# India’s triumph by 82 runs at Rajkot on June 17, 2022 remains their biggest win in terms of runs against South Africa in T20Is.

# India (176/4) got to their target of 173 vs South Africa at Mirpur on April 4, 2014 – their highest successful run chase against any opponent in the T20 World Cup.

#Suresh Raina‘s 101 off 60 balls vs South Africa at Gros Islet on May 2, 2010 was the first hundred by an Indian player in T20Is and in the T20 World Cup.

# Suresh Raina, with 170 runs at an average of 42.50, including a hundred in four innings, is the leading Indian run-getter against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

# Rohit Sharma posted 106 off 66 balls at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015 – the highest for India vs South Africa in a T20I.

# Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma are the only centurions for India vs South Africa in T20Is.

# Virat Kohli posted a match-winning unbeaten 72 off 44 balls in a T20 World Cup fixture at Mirpur on April 4, 2014 – India’s highest individual score in successful run chases vs South Africa in T20Is/World Cup. He posted a similar score (72 not out off 52 balls) at Mohali on September 18, 2019.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 14 wickets at 17.00 runs apiece in 11 matches, is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is involving India and South Africa.

# An unbroken stand of 174 between David Miller and de Kock for the fourth wicket is South Africa’s highest for any wicket against any opponent in T20Is.

# The above partnership is also the highest by any pair for this wicket-position in T20Is.

# For India, 15 sixes in 16 matches by Rohit Sharma vs South Africa are the most.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s first five-wicket haul in his T20I career was recorded against South Africa – 5 for 24 at Johannesburg on Feb 18, 2018.

# The above instance by Bhuvneshwar is the only one of a bowler taking five wickets in T20Is involving the two countries.

# Bhuvneshwar’s excellent figures of 4 for 13 at Cuttack on June 12, 2022 are the best by an Indian bowler against South Africa in T20Is in India. He is the only bowler to produce two four-wicket hauls in T20Is involving India and South Africa.

# For South Africa, not even a single bowler has produced a four-wicket haul against India in T20Is.

# Albie Morkel had captured 3 for 12 at Cuttack on October 5, 2015 – the best by a South African bowler against India in the shortest format.

#Yuzvendra Chahal had conceded 64 runs without taking a wicket in the Centurion T20I on Feb 21, 2018 – the most by an Indian bowler against any opponent in a T20I.

# Chahal had conceded seven sixes in the aforesaid T20I to become the fifth bowler to concede seven sixes in a T20I match. He had joined Stuart Broad, Xavier Doherty, Barry McCarthy and Andrew Tye.

# Arshdeep Singh had figures of 4-0-62-2 vs South Africa at Guwahati on October 2, 2022. He became the second Indian bowler to concede 60 runs or more against any opponent in T20Is.

# David Miller was the first South African batter to post a hundred against India in T20Is.

# David Miller, with his unbeaten innings of 106 at Guwahati on October 2, 2022 also became the first South African batter to score two hundreds in T20Is. Before this he had recorded an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017.

# Kagiso Rabada (57), Wayne Parnell (54), Lungi Ngidi (49), and Anrich Nortje (41) conceded 201 runs in India’s total of 237 for three at Guwahati on October 2, 2022 – the first instance of pacers conceding 200 runs or more in a T20I innings, without taking a single wicket (in full member T20Is).

# Rohit Sharma (10 catches in 16 matches) holds the catching record by a fielder in T20Is involving India and South Africa.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 14 wickets at 17.00 runs apiece in eleven matches is the leading wicket-taker on either side in T20Is involving India and South Africa.

# Colin Ingram’s career-best 78 off 50 balls at Johannesburg on March 30, 2012 is the highest individual innings for South Africa vs India in T20Is in South Africa.

# Jean-Paul Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, with 7 sixes each, jointly hold a South African record for most sixes in a T20I innings against India.

# Duminy had hit 7 during his unbeaten 68 off 34 balls at Dharamsala on Oct 2, 2015 while Klaasen had recorded 7 in his 69 off 30 balls at Centurion on Feb.21, 2018. Miller meanwhile had hit seven sixes during his career-best 106 not out at Guwahati on 2-10-22.

Stats Courtesy: Rajesh Kumar