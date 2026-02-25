T20 World Cup: Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra dismantle Sri Lanka, keep New Zealand in the hunt for semis | Cricket News

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka, centre, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

TimesofIndia.com in Colombo: New Zealand kept their T20 World Cup campaign alive with a commanding 61-run win over Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, a result shaped by composure under pressure with the bat, clinical precision with the ball, and an atmosphere driven relentlessly by Sri Lankan fans who refused to drift away even as the contest slipped beyond their team.Long after the outcome appeared inevitable, the stands remained full, the drums kept beating and the trumpets echoed through the Colombo night. Every boundary was still applauded, every piece of good fielding acknowledged. Wins or losses have never defined Sri Lankan fandom, and even as their World Cup campaign came to an end, the loyalty did not waver. Covering a Sri Lanka match is rarely just about cricket. It feels like a festival, and on this night, the celebration continued despite the pain.

Santner, McConchie turn the innings

Earlier, put in to bat on a surface that offered grip and variable bounce, the visitors began with intent. Finn Allen counterpunched sharply against Dilshan Madushanka, taking on the movement with instinctive aggression. But as quickly as the tempo rose, it dipped. Allen’s dismissal triggered a brief wobble, Tim Seifert followed soon after, and Sri Lanka sensed an opening.Rachin Ravindra brought fluency through the middle overs, rotating strike and finding the occasional boundary, but the introduction of spin shifted the balance decisively. Maheesh Theekshana, operating with subtle changes of pace and trajectory, strangled New Zealand’s scoring options. Ravindra fell attempting a cut hit too flat, Mark Chapman was undone by turn and bounce, and Daryl Mitchell was beaten by skid rather than spin. From a position of comfort at 75 for 2, New Zealand slid to 84 for 6 in the space of nine deliveries.It was here that Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie stepped in to rescue the innings. The approach was uncomplicated and clear-headed. Survival came first. Boundaries were not chased, singles were valued and dot balls were absorbed without panic. McConchie, playing his first major role of the tournament, broke a 33-ball boundary drought late in the 16th over with a crisp strike through the infield. The release was immediate. Santner followed by reading length early and targeting the shorter leg side boundary with authority. The momentum swing was sudden and decisive. Santner went after Theekshana, who had been Sri Lanka’s most economical bowler until then, muscling slog sweeps and punishing full tosses. McConchie matched him stroke for stroke, using clever bat angles and strong bottom-hand hits to exploit gaps behind square.What had begun as a recovery turned into a late surge. In the final four overs, the seventh-wicket pair plundered 70 runs, transforming New Zealand’s total from fragile to formidable. Santner’s 47 from 26 balls anchored the charge, while McConchie’s unbeaten 31 ensured there was no late collapse. Together, they added 84 in 47 deliveries and lifted New Zealand to a competitive 168 for 7.

Henry sets up the defence

In reply, Sri Lanka’s chase never truly found its feet and was disrupted from the first ball. Matt Henry bowled Pathum Nissanka with a delivery that jagged back to hit middle stump. It was a classic seam bowler’s dismissal and a psychological blow that stunned a full house.Henry followed it up with a wicket maiden and then struck again with the first ball of his second over, removing Charith Asalanka. Two overs, two wickets and just three runs conceded summed up his impact. Sri Lanka limped to 20 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, their lowest such total in the tournament, and the uphill climb became steeper with every over.The squeeze never eased. Lockie Ferguson’s pace added urgency without sacrificing control, while Santner and Ish Sodhi closed down scoring options from either end. The fielding mirrored the bowling intensity, with sharp catching and athletic work inside the ring ensuring Sri Lanka were forced to take risks rather than accumulate.The decisive blow came through Rachin Ravindra, whose left-arm spin turned pressure into collapse. Varying his pace and width cleverly, Ravindra lured batters out of their crease and allowed Tim Seifert to shine behind the stumps. Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake were both stumped, beaten by flight, drift and turn. Ravindra struck again when Dasun Shanaka top-edged a cut, and completed his four-wicket haul by dismissing Dushan Hemantha. His figures of 4 for 27 reflected not just wickets, but an ability to sense panic and exploit it ruthlessly.Kamindu Mendis offered brief resistance, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell ensured chances were taken, Santner chipped in to close out the innings and Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 107.For New Zealand, the victory does more than end Sri Lanka’s campaign. It keeps their own semifinal hopes alive in a tightly contested Super Eight phase. Their blueprint is now clear. Strike early with the new ball, suffocate through the middle overs and trust the depth in their batting to recover from adversity.For Sri Lanka, the tournament ends with disappointment, but also with a reminder of what remains unbreakable. Even as the final wickets fell, the crowd stayed. The band played on, the trumpets rang out and the applause continued. The result belonged to New Zealand, but the night, as always in Colombo, belonged to the fans.Brief Scores New Zealand: 168/7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 47, Cole McConchie 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 3/30, Dushmantha Chameera 3/38)Sri Lanka: 107/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 31; Rachin Ravindra 4/27, Matt Henry 2/14)