T20 World Cup: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs replace injured Tony de Zorzi & Donovan Ferreira; David Miller doubtful | Cricket News

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

South Africa have made changes to their T20 World Cup squad, with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs called up to replace the injured Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira. De Zorzi, who suffered a right hamstring tear during South Africa’s India tour late last year, has not progressed as expected in his recovery and will miss both the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies and the World Cup. Ferreira, meanwhile, fractured his left clavicle during the SA20 clash between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17.

“De Zorzi has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation from a right hamstring muscle tear sustained during the One-Day International series against India last month and will not be fit in time for the upcoming T20I series,” Cricket South Africa confirmed on X. “Due to his unavailability for the series and the need for continued rehabilitation, he will miss the T20 World Cup. Ferreira, meanwhile, sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during the SA20 encounter between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been named as their replacements in the 15-player squad,” the board added. David Miller is also a concern after suffering an adductor muscle injury on January 19 while playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20. Miller will miss the T20I series against the West Indies, with Rubin Hermann called up as his replacement, though his participation in the World Cup will depend on a fitness test ahead of the tournament. With these injury setbacks, South Africa will be hoping their replacements step up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.