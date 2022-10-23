T20 World Cup: Top teams with the best win records in 2022 | Cricket News

(All statistics in this article are updated till before the ongoing T20 World Cup)

India (Matches – 32 | Wins – 23 | Losses – 8 | No result – 1

NEW DELHI: The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup which is currently underway in Australia has entered the Super 12 stage. And we have already seen one big upset of sorts, with hosts and defending champions Australia being beaten by a huge margin of 89 runs by New Zealand, who are eyeing their first T20 World Cup title.The top teams from around the world have been preparing for the marquee competition for a while and with all their plans and strategies in order, it is now time for them to execute their plans on the field.While the preparations for the T20 World Cup have been ongoing for months, certain teams this year have been simply remarkable in the way they have approached the shortest format and their preparations for the cricketing extravaganza. Redefining their style of play, these teams have had tremendous success in the last 10 months or so and will be brimming with confidence.TimesofIndia.com here takes a look at the top teams who have had the best win records in T20Is in 2022 and are big title favourites in the competition Down Under.After the debacle of last year’s T20 World Cup where India could not qualify for the knockouts, the team went through a series of changes that included change in leadership and team management. With time, the results of the major overhaul started kicking in and India under Rohit has been remarkable in the shortest format in the year 2022.

(ANI photo)

In the run up to the T20 World Cup, India were the most successful T20I team.

In a total of 32 matches India played since February, the team won a record 23 of them — breaking Pakistan’s record for the most T20I wins (20 wins in 2021) in a calendar year — and lost just 8 games while one was a no result.

The team kicked off the year with a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies followed by another 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka at home. The series against South Africa ended in a 2-2 draw where the series decider was a no result.

The team then won away series in Ireland (2-0), England (2-1) and West Indies (4-1). In the Asia Cup, although India could not make it to the final, Rohit and co. still won 3 of the 5 games in the UAE. And just before the T20 World Cup departure India clinched series against Australia (2-1) and South Africa (2-1).

Despite not having premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah at their disposal for the majority of the year, India have been fantastic in 2022 and the confidence they have carried into the T20 World Cup is going to make them one of the title favourites in the competition.

New Zealand (Matches – 15 | Wins – 12 | Losses – 3 | No result – 0)

The ever-reliant and most consistent performers in world cricket, New Zealand, just like India have been simply outstanding in terms of numbers in T20Is in 2022. With a win percentage of 80, last year’s T20 World Cup finalists will once again be one of the teams to watch out for in the ongoing extravaganza.

(AP photo)

Their big 89 run win vs defending champion and hosts Australia in their opening match would have also been a huge shit in the arm for the Black Caps.

In 2022, the Kiwis didn’t play T20Is in the first half of the year, but Kane Williamson and co. made up for the lost ground in the last 4 months, playing a total of 15 games and winning an impressive 12 of them.

Putting into motion the 2022 T20I caravan in Europe, the team whitewashed the likes of minnows Ireland (3-0), Scotland (2-0) and Netherlands (2-0) before registering a 2-1 series win in the Caribbean.

Although in the NZ Tri-series that had Pakistan and Bangladesh as the other teams, the Blackcaps could not secure the trophy, they still managed to win three out of 5 games against quality T20 teams.

Not known for their out-of-the-box thinking in big tournaments, the Kiwis have stuck to a tried and tested, experienced squad for the T20 World Cup and Williamson and co. will be looking to finish off what they couldn’t the last time around, when they lost in the final to eventual champions Australia.

England (Matches – 21 | Wins – 10 | Losses – 10 | No result – 1)

In the last couple of years or so, England have been one team that has completely redefined T20 cricket. Their strategy and attitude of all or nothing might has backfired on a handful of occasions but in majority of the cases their style of play has nothing less than terrorized the opposition.

(AP photo)

With some of the most fearsome strikers in world cricket at their disposal, England have been a force to reckon with in the shortest format. The kind of cricket Jos Buttler and co. have been playing, they have been the biggest entertainers in the shortest format in recent times.

In 2022 itself, England have seen some handsome one-sided victories but with that have also come scary defeats that have put their style of play under the scanner. Nevertheless, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, England have gone in as one of the most successful teams in terms of numbers and no one would deny the fact that they indeed are one of the favourites to win the title. They have begun well also, with a 5 wicket win vs Afghanistan in their opening match.

With 10 victories and an equal number of defeats and a no result in 21 T20I matches in 2022, England have had a successful run considering the multiple changes and experiments they have conducted with their batting and bowling throughout the year.

The year saw England lose series in West Indies (2-3), against India (1-2) and South Africa (1-2) at home amidst the retirement of white-ball titan Eoin Morgan. But with a thrilling 4-3 series win in Pakistan and a 2-0 win against Australia in the World Cup host country, England hit the right notes at the right time.

Along with the guaranteed entertainment, England indeed will be a serious contender for the T20 World Cup title Down Under.

Can they become just the second team after the West Indies to win two T20 World Cup titles?