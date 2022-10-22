T20 World Cup: Watch out for these power hitters | Cricket News

TimesofIndia.com here takes a look at some such power-hitters who you need to watch out for:

(All statistics in this article are updated till before the start of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup)

NEW DELHI: ‘That’s mammoth.’ ‘The ball travels downtown.’ ‘It’s gigantic, enormous.’ ‘It’s out of the park.’ ‘Ah! That’s monstrous.’ Words like these will echo across the commentary boxes and billions of TV sets across the world, as the T20 World Cup progresses and the power-hitters across teams start flexing their muscles.With their ability to launch a willow-attack from the word go, the 12 teams in the Super 12s all have power-hitters who can turn the game on its head. ‘Get set go’ is the mantra for them. If set at the crease, the power hitters are a nightmare for any bowler, be it a spinner or pacer.

Tim David (Getty Images)

TIM DAVID(AUSTRALIA): Tim David was born in Singapore but was raised in Australia. He moved to Australia with his family when he was 2. The powerful 6ft 5 inch tall middle-order swashbuckling batsman, who was part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022, is capable of launching the attack from the word go. During the second T20I match vs England in Canberra, David, who came to bat at No. 7, whacked 40 off just 23 balls, including 5 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 173.91. In 22 T20Is, David has scored 714 runs at an average of 37.57. His T20I career strike rate of 160.08 says it all. His current form and solid hands in the death overs will help hosts Australia accelerate the run rate.

TIM DAVID T20I CAREER: Matches: 22, Runs: 714, Avg: 37.57, SR: 160.08, 50s: 5

Dawid Malan (AFP Photo)

DAWID MALAN and LIAM LIVINGSTONE (ENGLAND): Dawid Malan made a grand and impressive entry to the T20I scene when he smashed 78 off just 44 balls to hand England a 19-run win over South Africa in Cardiff in 2017. Since then, the left-handed batsman is almost a regular in England’s T20I setup. With an average of 39.34 and a strike rate of 138.68 in 51 T20Is, Malan is expected to lay a solid foundation for the England team in the T20 World Cup.

England will also be heavily relying on their batting allrounder Liam Livingstone as well. Livingstone, who is coming back from an ankle injury, has said he is fit and raring to go. Livingstone has played a vital role for England in the middle overs. He has played 23 T20Is for England and scored 368 runs at a strike rate of 152.06. ‘Malan fire’ at the top and ‘Livingstone blast’ in the middle – that’s the formula England will hope does wonders for them in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

DAVID MALAN T20I CAREER: Matches: 51, Runs: 1692, Avg: 39.34, SR: 138.68, 100s: 1, 50s: 14

LIAM LIVINGSTONE T20I CAREER: Matches: 23, Runs: 368, Avg: 21.64, SR: 152.06 , 100s: 1

Rilee Rossouw (PTI Photo)

RILEE ROSSOUW (SOUTH AFRICA): A dominating top-order batsman, Rilee Rossouw will be aiming to give a flying start to South Africa. The South African blasted an unbeaten 100 off just 48 balls against India in Indore to help his team romp home by 49 runs. His whirlwind knock was loved and cheered by the Indore crowd. He blasted 7 fours and 8 enormous maximums in his innings. In his next outing against England, Rossouw scored an unbeaten 54 off 32 balls to give SA an easy 9-wicket win. The Proteas will expect their start batter to carry his sublime form into the T20 World Cup too. In his 21 T20I career, Rossouw has scored 558 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 152.87.

RILEE ROSSOUW T20I CAREER: Matches: 21, Runs: 558, Avg: 37.20, SR: 152.87, 100s: 1, 50s: 3

Hardik Pandya (PTI Photo)

HARDIK PANDYA (INDIA): India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their campaign this time on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage. Come to the crease, see the ball and send it out of the park – that’s what the Indian team would expect Hardik Pandya to do. Pandya is a fearless batter and his ability to accelerate the run rate with his sheer hard-hitting abilities is no secret. Pandya has played 73 T20Is so far and scored 989 runs at a strike rate of 148.49. He has hit 54 sixes in his career so far.

HARDIK PANDYA T20I CAREER: Matches: 73, Runs: 989, Avg: 25.35, SR: 148.49, 50s: 2

Mohammad Nawaz (AP Photo)

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ (PAKISTAN): Bring in the spinners and Mohammad Nawaz will have all the answers. He will sweep, reverse sweep, come down the track, and ensure the opposition spinners don’t put the brakes on his team’s run rate. During the Asia Cup, Pakistan had lost Babar Azam (14) and Fakhar Zaman (15) with Pakistan tottering at 63 for 2 in 8.4 overs. Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and skipper Babar decided to promote the hard-hitting Nawaz up the order. It was a gamble. And it paid off handsomely for Pakistan. The 28-year-old Nawaz, a left-arm spinner, put on a 73-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. Nawaz smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes in his 20-balls, notching up 42 runs. A hard-hitting batter, Nawaz will be Pakistan’s trump card against the spinners on Australian tracks. Nawaz has played 48 matches and scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 136.15.

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ T20I CAREER: Matches: 48, Runs: 354, Avg: 18.63, SR: 136.15

James Neesham (Getty Images)

JAMES NEESHAM/MARTIN GUPTILL (NEW ZEALAND): Both James Neesham and Martin Guptill were part of the two World Cup finals New Zealand played (ICC World Cup 2019 in England and ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE). Both played crucial roles. New Zealand had managed to put one hand on the trophy on both occasions but failed to cross the last hurdle. Neesham scored an unbeaten 13 off 7 balls, while Guptill managed 28 off 25 to take New Zealand to 172/4 in 20 overs but failed to defend the total against Australia. In 2019, New Zealand lost the 50-over World Cup final to England at Lord’s. Neesham scored 19 runs and claimed three wickets in the pulsating final.

Both experienced Kiwi players will once again be taking the field and will aim to take the team over the final hurdle this time.

Guptill, playing his seventh T20 World Cup, is dangerous when set. Once settled, he is capable of making a mockery of the bowlers with his swashbuckling batting. Guptill, who plays the short balls with ease, will be expected to lay a solid foundation for New Zealand in the tournament. Guptill has played 122 T20Is and scored 3531 runs at an average of 31.81 and strike rate of 135.70.

On the other hand, Neesham is best in the slog overs. He will take his front foot out, collect the ball and send it over the fence. The batting all-rounder has a strike rate of 163.65 in 53 T20Is.

JAMES NEESHAM: Matches: 122, Runs: 3531, Avg: 31.81, SR: 135.70

MARTIN GUPTILL: Matches: 122, Runs: 3531, Avg: 31.81, SR: 135.70, 100s: 2, 50s: 20