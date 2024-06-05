T20 World Cup: ‘We don’t shy away’: Ireland batter Ross Adair sends warning to Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of T20 World Cup encounter | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ireland enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a pragmatic outlook, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by their opening opponents, India. While respectful of India’s abilities, the Irish squad, led by Paul Stirling , remains optimistic about their chances of springing an upset.Historically, Ireland have struggled against India, failing to secure a victory in seven encounters.However, the team is renowned for defying expectations on the global stage. Their triumph over eventual champions England in the 2022 T20 World Cup serves as a potent reminder of their giant-killing capabilities.

Adding to their recent successes, Ireland secured a victory against Pakistan just weeks before the tournament. This victory underscores their ability to unsettle top-ranked teams and will undoubtedly be a point of concern for India.

Batter Ross Adair , speaking on behalf of the team, emphasized their comprehensive preparation and eagerness to face the challenge head-on. He acknowledged India’s strengths but stressed Ireland’s determination to deliver a strong performance.

“We’re very excited as a group. We’re looking forward to getting out there in New York in the first game and taking the Indian guys on…We know how good the Indian team is and we don’t shy away from that at all,” Adair stated, highlighting the team’s realistic assessment of the task at hand. “But we’re as prepped and as ready as we’ll ever be and we’re hopefully going to give them a good game.”

Ireland’s strategy revolves around curtailing India’s explosive batting lineup, a daunting task considering the recent conclusion of the high-octane IPL 2024 season. Adair acknowledged the depth and firepower within the Indian squad, acknowledging the challenge of containing their batting might.

“We are very excited about this group. They have a full squad of guys who can turn the game at any stage,” Adair admitted. “We are going to do our best and try to keep them as quiet as possible.”

Despite the odds stacked against them, Ireland remain undeterred. Their history of upsetting favorites, coupled with their recent victory over Pakistan, provides a foundation for optimism. While India enter the match as clear favourites, Ireland’s fearless approach and ability to thrive as underdogs makes them a team to watch in this opening encounter.

(Inputs from ANI)