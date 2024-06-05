বুধবার , ৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ২২শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: ‘We don’t shy away’: Ireland batter Ross Adair sends warning to Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of T20 World Cup encounter | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৫, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717558690 photo



msid 110719091,imgsize 77934

NEW DELHI: Ireland enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a pragmatic outlook, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by their opening opponents, India. While respectful of India’s abilities, the Irish squad, led by Paul Stirling, remains optimistic about their chances of springing an upset.
Historically, Ireland have struggled against India, failing to secure a victory in seven encounters.However, the team is renowned for defying expectations on the global stage. Their triumph over eventual champions England in the 2022 T20 World Cup serves as a potent reminder of their giant-killing capabilities.

ALSO SEE: T20 World Cup Schedule

Adding to their recent successes, Ireland secured a victory against Pakistan just weeks before the tournament. This victory underscores their ability to unsettle top-ranked teams and will undoubtedly be a point of concern for India.
Batter Ross Adair, speaking on behalf of the team, emphasized their comprehensive preparation and eagerness to face the challenge head-on. He acknowledged India’s strengths but stressed Ireland’s determination to deliver a strong performance.
“We’re very excited as a group. We’re looking forward to getting out there in New York in the first game and taking the Indian guys on…We know how good the Indian team is and we don’t shy away from that at all,” Adair stated, highlighting the team’s realistic assessment of the task at hand. “But we’re as prepped and as ready as we’ll ever be and we’re hopefully going to give them a good game.”
Ireland’s strategy revolves around curtailing India’s explosive batting lineup, a daunting task considering the recent conclusion of the high-octane IPL 2024 season. Adair acknowledged the depth and firepower within the Indian squad, acknowledging the challenge of containing their batting might.
“We are very excited about this group. They have a full squad of guys who can turn the game at any stage,” Adair admitted. “We are going to do our best and try to keep them as quiet as possible.”
Despite the odds stacked against them, Ireland remain undeterred. Their history of upsetting favorites, coupled with their recent victory over Pakistan, provides a foundation for optimism. While India enter the match as clear favourites, Ireland’s fearless approach and ability to thrive as underdogs makes them a team to watch in this opening encounter.
(Inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm NEWSARREST
জাল স্ট্যাম্প: সিএন্ডএফ কর্মচারিসহ গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1717558690 photo
T20 World Cup: ‘We don’t shy away’: Ireland batter Ross Adair sends warning to Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of T20 World Cup encounter | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
alia met gala 2024 05 7b492a8c9842d2d95591e9c48d0965b0
Alia Bhatt Says She Becomes Very Involved In Her Roles: ‘I Challenge Myself To See If I Can…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm coalitionera1
জোটের যুগ ফিরেছে ভারতে, সঙ্গে ফিরবে জোট ধর্মও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ukarmycheif1

বড় যুদ্ধের জন্য প্রস্তুত হওয়ার আহ্বান ব্রিটিশ সেনাপ্রধানের

 suriya 3

Suriya’s Agaram Foundation the Saviour of Underprivileged Students Who are Denied Education

 received 149180487252220

দে‌শে খাদ্য সংকট নেই, মজু‌তের স্হান পর্যাপ্ত খাদ্যমন্ত্রী সাধন চন্দ্র মজুমদার

 1707048992 photo

2nd Test: Shubman Gill century keeps India in control as England chase 399 | Cricket News

 1623935938 photo

WTC final: Our team is balanced, I’m sure they will be at the top of their game, says Ganguly | Cricket News

 wm gmkader

পানির দাম বাড়ানোর সিদ্ধান্ত হবে গণবিরোধী: জি এম কাদের

 yogi adityanath 4

CM Keeps Home, Dy CM Maurya Rural Development; Finance With Suresh Khanna

 fake case adalot

অর্থ আত্মসাতে প্রাণীসম্পদ কর্মকর্তাসহ ২ জনের সাজা

 vagar vofdvjdv vgdv vjdkvdh

বশেমুরবিপ্রবি’র আবাসিক হল যেন ময়লার ভাগাড়!

 Islami Andolon Bangladesh 750x563 1

ইসলামী আন্দোলনের মিডিয়া উপ-কমিটি পুনর্গঠন