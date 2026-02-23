T20 World Cup: Worry for India? West Indies storm to top Super 8 group with huge NRR after 107-run win over Zimbabwe | Cricket News

West Indies vs Zimbabwe (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: West Indies delivered a crushing performance to beat Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Mumbai, starting their campaign in dominant fashion. With this win, West Indies have overtaken South Africa to go top of the Group 1 points table in the T20 World Cup Super 8s. The Windies currently boast a superior net run rate (NRR) of +5.350, ahead of second-placed South Africa, who have an NRR of +3.800.

With only top two teams from the group making the semi-finals, India, currently third with a -3.800 NRR, could find it difficult to enter the knock-out stage if there is a tie on points at the end of this ongoing stage. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Zimbabwe were punished badly as the West Indies batters went on a scoring rampage at the Wankhede Stadium.Shimron Hetmyer was the star of the show, smashing a brilliant 85 off just 34 balls to help West Indies post a massive 254-6, the second-highest total ever in T20 World Cup history. Hetmyer was dropped early in his innings, and Zimbabwe paid a heavy price for that mistake. He raced to a fifty in just 19 balls and added a rapid century partnership with Rovman Powell, who also played a strong knock of 59 off 35 balls. After they got out, Sherfane Rutherford kept the scoring going with 31 not out, while Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder added quick runs at the end, with 38 runs coming off the final two overs.Chasing a huge target of 255, Zimbabwe had a nightmare start. They were reduced to 20-3 inside the first three overs and never recovered. Although Brad Evans fought hard with a late 43 off 21 balls, the rest of the batting collapsed under pressure. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs.Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein dominated with the ball, taking four and three wickets respectively to seal an emphatic win. The match showed the big gap between the two sides on the day, with West Indies sending a strong message in the Super Eights stage.