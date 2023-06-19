Tajinder Pal Toor: Shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor shatters own Asian record, qualifies for World C’ships and Asian Games | More sports News

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable feat, India’s top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor achieved a new Asian record on the final day of the National Inter-State Championship in Bhubaneswar.The 28-year-old athlete, representing Punjab, shattered his own previous Asian record with a massive throw of 21.77m.Toor surpassed his own record of 21.49m, which he had set in 2021 in Patiala. His outstanding performance, achieved in the third round, not only set a new Asian record but also placed him in the ninth position on the list of the longest shot put distances recorded worldwide this season.

By surpassing the qualifying mark of 21.40m, Toor has secured his spot in the upcoming World Championships . Additionally, he also qualified for the Asian Games by meeting the required distance of 19m.

Toor’s exceptional achievement highlights his skill and dedication in shot put and places him as one of the leading athletes in his discipline, not just in India but across the Asian continent.