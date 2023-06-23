শুক্রবার , ২৩ জুন ২০২৩ | ৯ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reaches Patna for Opposition Meet

জুন ২৩, ২০২৩ ১২:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 23:39 IST

Stalin, who also heads the DMK, was received at the airport by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived here late Thursday evening to attend the meeting of leaders opposed to BJP which has been convened by his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

Stalin, who also heads the DMK, was received at the airport by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The meeting is slated to be held in Patna on Friday. It has been called Kumar, who is also the JD(U) supremo to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK has an alliance with the Congress, CPI(M), the CPI and some other small Left parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its national president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to reach here on Friday morning and so is CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya reached here in the evening.

The ruling coalition in Bihar comprises the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and CPI(ML) besides Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

