খেলাধুলা

Tanzania Under-19 1/0 in 0.5 Overs

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Tanzania Under-19 1/0 in 0.5 Overs



Afghanistan vs Tanzania Live Score, U19 World Cup 2026: The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 continues with Group D action as Afghanistan U19 take on Tanzania U19 at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek.

The match began at 9:30 AM local time, with Tanzania winning the toss and opting to bat first, hoping to put runs on the board early.

Tanzania’s playing XI features captain Laksh Bakrania, wicketkeeper Acrey Pascal Hugo, and key batters Darpan Jobanputra and Ayaan Ashik Shariff.

The side will rely on discipline and partnerships to counter Afghanistan’s varied bowling attack. Players like Raymond Francis and Khalidy Juma will be expected to make an impact with both bat and ball.

Afghanistan U19 come into the game with greater experience at this level and a reputation for strong spin bowling.

Led by Mahboob Khan, who also keeps wickets, Afghanistan field a balanced side that includes Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, and all-rounders like Khatir Stanikzai and Nooristani Omarzai. Their pace unit, featuring Wahidullah Zadran and Salam Khan, adds further depth.

With Group D points at stake, this match offers Tanzania a chance to test themselves against elite youth opposition, while Afghanistan will look to assert dominance and strengthen their position in the tournament.

Tanzania U19 (Playing XI): Darpan Jobanputra, Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Ayaan Ashik Shariff, Rehaan Ahtif, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Ally Hafidhi, Hamza Ally Onai, Raymond Francis, Khalidy Juma

Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan



