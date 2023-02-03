TDP never harassed any section of society while in power, says Nara Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party, while in power, never harassed any section of people, and equal justice for all is its policy, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

During the seventh day of his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh met leaders of the Arya Vysya community at Emmaus Hospital campsite where he said that the TDP during its rule never harassed the community but after Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the people of the community are suffering a lot. “The situation is so bad that many persons of the community are resorting to suicide as they are unable to bear the harassment by the local ruling party leaders,” he said.

The Arya Vysyas are unable to continue their business interests and are unable to pay the ‘J’ tax being imposed on the community, Lokesh said, adding that the TDP while in power gave the highest priority to the community leaders, including giving room in the state cabinet and in the Rajya Sabha. Even an Arya Vysya Corporation was formed for the welfare of the community and Rs 30 crore in funds were allocated for the corporation, he pointed out.

Lokesh asked why the temple of Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari was damaged and why there is no representation from the Arya Vysya community in the cabinet now. “A lone representative of the community in the cabinet was removed from the post and no funds for the corporation,” he stated. Lokesh assured the community leaders that the Arya Vysya Corporation will be revived soon after the TDP assumes charge again. Also, the community people will be encouraged to grow both economically and politically, he said.

In the presence of Lokesh, several local leaders from Palamaner joined the TDP. A majority of them were youths and leaders from the Muslim community belonging to MC Palem and Rangapuram villages in the segment. The former sarpanch of Morum, P Viswanatha Reddy, was among them. Lokesh called upon them to work hard for strengthening the party’s base in the Palamaner assembly segment.

Later, the padayatra entered Palamaner town where thousands of party activists and the general public gave a rousing reception to Lokesh. They showered flowers on him and the TDP leader sought the blessings of the elders.

The representatives of MSMEs met Lokesh near Charan Dhaba where they complained that the YSRCP government revised land cost and is charging Rs 383 more per square metre than the earlier TDP government. The new system has pushed them into a tight spot as banks are rejecting loans since land is now only for 33 years’ lease, they informed Lokesh and urged for the old system to be revived once the TDP comes into power again.

Locals complained that panchayats and municipalities are collecting 2.5 per cent more tax from them and there are no basic amenities at the Palamaner Industrial Park. The MSME representatives said that subsidy of loans is no longer available and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government deliberately killed small industries and the land allotted for setting up small units is being taken back forcibly.

Responding to them, Lokesh said that the MSME system totally collapsed due to the imposition of ‘J’ tax and the youth is migrating to other states in search of employment as there are no jobs in Andhra. The TDP general secretary promised to take all the necessary measures to encourage the MSMEs once the TDP is back in power. The revised taxes will be brought down too, he added.

