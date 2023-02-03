শুক্রবার , ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২০শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

TDP never harassed any section of society while in power, says Nara Lokesh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ১:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
tdp national general secretary nara lokesh on his padayatra in andhra pradesh


Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 00:37 IST

Later, the padayatra entered Palamaner town where thousands of party activists and the general public gave a rousing reception to Lokesh. Pic/News18

Later, the padayatra entered Palamaner town where thousands of party activists and the general public gave a rousing reception to Lokesh. Pic/News18

During the seventh day of his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh met leaders of the Arya Vysya community at Emmaus Hospital campsite where he said that the TDP during its rule never harassed the community but after Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the people of the community are suffering a lot

The Telugu Desam Party, while in power, never harassed any section of people, and equal justice for all is its policy, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

During the seventh day of his padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh met leaders of the Arya Vysya community at Emmaus Hospital campsite where he said that the TDP during its rule never harassed the community but after Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the people of the community are suffering a lot. “The situation is so bad that many persons of the community are resorting to suicide as they are unable to bear the harassment by the local ruling party leaders,” he said.

The Arya Vysyas are unable to continue their business interests and are unable to pay the ‘J’ tax being imposed on the community, Lokesh said, adding that the TDP while in power gave the highest priority to the community leaders, including giving room in the state cabinet and in the Rajya Sabha. Even an Arya Vysya Corporation was formed for the welfare of the community and Rs 30 crore in funds were allocated for the corporation, he pointed out.

Lokesh asked why the temple of Goddess Kanyaka Parameswari was damaged and why there is no representation from the Arya Vysya community in the cabinet now. “A lone representative of the community in the cabinet was removed from the post and no funds for the corporation,” he stated. Lokesh assured the community leaders that the Arya Vysya Corporation will be revived soon after the TDP assumes charge again. Also, the community people will be encouraged to grow both economically and politically, he said.

In the presence of Lokesh, several local leaders from Palamaner joined the TDP. A majority of them were youths and leaders from the Muslim community belonging to MC Palem and Rangapuram villages in the segment. The former sarpanch of Morum, P Viswanatha Reddy, was among them. Lokesh called upon them to work hard for strengthening the party’s base in the Palamaner assembly segment.

Later, the padayatra entered Palamaner town where thousands of party activists and the general public gave a rousing reception to Lokesh. They showered flowers on him and the TDP leader sought the blessings of the elders.

The representatives of MSMEs met Lokesh near Charan Dhaba where they complained that the YSRCP government revised land cost and is charging Rs 383 more per square metre than the earlier TDP government. The new system has pushed them into a tight spot as banks are rejecting loans since land is now only for 33 years’ lease, they informed Lokesh and urged for the old system to be revived once the TDP comes into power again.

Locals complained that panchayats and municipalities are collecting 2.5 per cent more tax from them and there are no basic amenities at the Palamaner Industrial Park. The MSME representatives said that subsidy of loans is no longer available and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government deliberately killed small industries and the land allotted for setting up small units is being taken back forcibly.

Responding to them, Lokesh said that the MSME system totally collapsed due to the imposition of ‘J’ tax and the youth is migrating to other states in search of employment as there are no jobs in Andhra. The TDP general secretary promised to take all the necessary measures to encourage the MSMEs once the TDP is back in power. The revised taxes will be brought down too, he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Birth Certificate 24 January 2023 750x563 1 750x563 1
গ্রামগঞ্জেও ভুয়া জন্ম নিবন্ধনের ছড়াছড়ি, গ্রেফতার ৩
বাংলাদেশ
1675370682 photo
South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets in T20I Tri-series final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Health News
সিগারেটের নেশার ফলে আমূল পাল্টে যাচ্ছে সব, যৌন জীবনের বদল ভাবতেও পারবেন না – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani bts v jungkook
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding in 4 Days; BTS’ V and Jungkook Treat Fans With Instagram Live
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
kartik aaryan 17

Kartik Aaryan Is Beating The Heat In a Pool With His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Hook Step

 weather report 1

Weather Apps: চড়ছে তাপমাত্রার পারদ, সুস্থ থাকতে নজর রাখুন আবহাওয়ার দিকে, এক নজরে সেরা ৫টি ওয়েদার অ্যাপ

 sagor vai 27feb

[১] আগামী ১৮ জুলাই থেকে টরন্টোয় ৬ দিনের মাল্টিকালচারাল ফিল্ম ফেস্টিভ্যাল

 wm mr

পশ্চিম ভারতে বন্যা-ভূমিধসে ১৩৬ প্রাণহানি

 pori nasir omi

পরীমণির মামলায় জামিন পেলেন নাসির-অমি – Corporate Sangbad

 1640753646 photo

Grip and grapple: Anshu Malik scripts memorable mat story | More sports News

 image 449041 1627832250 1

চার তলার কার্নিশ থেকে কিশোরীকে উদ্ধার করল ফায়ার সার্ভিস

 1600414518 yogi adityanath 1

CM Yogi on Speculations of Change in UP Govt

 kangana disses brahmastra swara blames srk for ruining love life

Kangana Ranaut Claims Ayan Mukerji Changed Ranbir Kapoor’s Name in Brahmastra, Swara Bhasker Says SRK Ruined Her Love Life

 wm BUET Bangladesh University of Engineering And Technology

বুয়েটে সশরীরে ক্লাস বন্ধ